The Prince George's County Department of the Environment has announced that it will be collecting pumpkins for composting on Mondays this month.
In addition, they will also pick up dried corn, hay and straw.
Residents can place these organic items curbside along with their yard trim on Monday, Nov. 18 and Nov. 25, or drop them off at one of the county's public convenience centers.
Pumpkins are not required to be bagged, but paper lawn/leaf bags must be used if residents choose to bag their items for collection. Materials should be free of inorganic items such as candles, wax, artificial lighting, and loose decorations.
For more information, contact County Click by calling 311 or visit bit.ly/pgcpumpkincomposting2019.