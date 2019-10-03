Air Force District of Washington Commander Maj. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp was the guest speaker at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, which hosted the U.S. Air Force’s 72nd birthday celebration in the McNamara Headquarters Complex Sept. 12 at Fort Belvoir, Va.
The event was an opportunity for DTRA and the Defense Logistics Agency airmen, other Defense Department service members, civilians, and contractors to honor the contributions, history, and heritage of the U.S. Air Force.
DTRA Director Vayl S. Oxford, a U.S. Air Force veteran, introduced Rupp and shared his perspective on the impact of the Air Force.
“It is a privilege and personal obligation for me to host today’s event,” Oxford said. “As we celebrate the Air Force birthday, we should be proud that since the end of the Cold War, we have not only had air supremacy, but air dominance thanks to the men and women of the U.S. Air Force.”
During his remarks, Rupp focused on the strength and values of the U.S. Air Force and its partnership and collaboration with the other military branches.
“Connections enable everything we do,” Rupp said. “The core values of the Air Force happen everywhere, not just at the dinner table with the family; our values carry a tremendous amount of weight.”
Since 1947, millions of Americans have worn the Air Force uniform, and have established a solid record of valor, sacrifice, and distinguished service during and after the Cold War, from the Korean conflict to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Of note was the traditional birthday cake cutting by the most senior and junior airmen present.
As the youngest of the four DoD branches, the U.S. Air Force was born out of the U.S. Army Air Forces in 1947 — under the National Security Act of 1947 — with a mission set that has expanded significantly over the course of its existence. The Air Force is the largest and among the world’s most technologically advanced air forces.
“No other country has the ability to protect and sustain combat power,” Rupp added. “Now is the time to celebrate who we are as airmen, what we do to support the warfighter, and how tomorrow brings a new competitive edge that people expect from the Air Force.”
The 2019 Air Force birthday presents the opportunity to continue strengthening esprit-de-corps, build brand awareness, connect America with airmen, and foster partnerships. This year’s theme, “Frontiers of Blue …This is 72!” focuses on celebrating heritage over 72 years, the present-day warfighting strength and ability, and commitment to strengthening our competitive edge of tomorrow.
The Defense Threat Reduction Agency enables DoD, the U.S. Government, and international partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction and improvised threats networks.
The writer is a member of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency Public Affairs.