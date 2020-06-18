St. Thomas offers virtual candle dedications

St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Croom recently added a “prayer dedication” feature to its website, wherein a person may light a virtual candle in prayer or remembrance for someone. This feature is open to the general public.
“We invite you to light a ‘virtual’ candle on this page to honor those who are important to you or to recognize the memory of a loved one who may have been lost. Our hope is that when you light a candle, you will take a moment to think about that person and remember them in your thoughts,” the church’s website stated.
Visit www.stthomascroom.org/dedications and click on the link to the online form. A lit candle will appear on the web site within 24 to 48 hours of the submission.