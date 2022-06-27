A trio of Prince George’s County students earned gold medals at National History Day, which was held virtually June 12–18.
Lillian Merrill, Saniya Pearson and Aliyah Smith of Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County took top honors for a performance titled “Debate and Diplomacy on Education of the Deaf.”
Abe Stohlbach of Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City and Sabrina Wang and Helen Zhu of Burleigh Manor Middle School in Howard County earned the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Northern Middle School teacher Devin Page was one of six nationwide finalists for the Junior Division of the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award.
The National History Day competition involved more than 2,500 students in the final stage this year and more than 500,000 students participated at the local level. Students from all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and international schools in China, Korea, and South Asia participated in the event, conducted online this year due to the coronavirus.
NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, which seeks to improve the teaching and learning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages more than half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.