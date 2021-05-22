Students from Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties were among the more than 300 middle and high school students that submitted projects during the 2021 Maryland History Day competition.
The competition, which is usually held in person, is the culmination of a year-long program from Maryland Humanities.
Due to COVID-19, the contest was once again administered in a digital format with project evaluations across five categories taking place over the course of several weeks.
Last year, more than 33,000 Maryland students participated at the school level.
Competitors at Maryland History Day had qualified for the competition by placing first or second place at the school and district levels.
Students from 11 counties, including Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s, also received special awards designated for outstanding Maryland History Day projects.
Additionally, Maryland Humanities selected a District Teacher of the Year for each county
Students will represent Maryland in the National History Day competition, which will be held virtually in June.
2021 Maryland History Day winners
Calvert County
National History Day qualifiers:
Junior paper
2nd place - Ruby Niederhauser, Northern Middle School
(“What Hath God Wrought": The Effect of Morse Code and the Telegraph on American History”)
Senior Individual Documentary
1st place - Adaline Ruff, Calvert High School (“Birth of a Nation: Communicating the Lie”)
District Teacher of the Year:
Devin Page, Northern Middle School
Charles County
Special Prize Winners
George Washington Leadership Prize (Junior Division)
Individual website
Lauren Compton, Piccowaxen Middle School (“The Culper Spy Ring”)
Michael E. Patten Memorial History Award
Senior Group Documentary
Blythe McCammon and Kelsey Njembu, North Point High School (“Ida B. Wells: Setting the Red Record Straight”)
District Teacher of the Year
Melissa James, Mattawoman Middle School
Prince George’s County
National History Day qualifiers
Senior Individual Exhibit
1st place - Mykha Lizette Floresca, Oxon Hill High School (“Talking to Ourselves: Blueprints of the Mind”)
Junior Individual Performance
1st place - Madison Harris, Kenmoor Middle School (“Sesame Street: The Brighter Side on Trauma”)
Junior Group Documentary
1st place - Ellis and Lillian Merrill, Accokeek Academy (“Alexander Graham Bell: The Villain”)
Special Prize Winners
Excellence in Women’s History (Junior)
Group website
Elise Aggrey, Ghislaine Aheto, and Rayonna Bradley, Kenmoor Middle School (“The Women's Suffrage Movement: Seneca Falls Convention”)
Individual Documentary
Excellence in African American History (Senior)
Jaina Dotson, Oxon Hill High School (“Communication in History: Posters and Protest Signs in the Black Freedom Struggle”)
Junior Group Documentary
Excellence in Asian History
Aspen Egan and Wardan Gilani, Accokeek Academy (“Ashurbanipal’s Library: The Library of The World”)
Paper
Excellence in African American History (Junior)
Camille Mbanwi, Ernest Everett Just Middle School (“African Americans and Music: Their Cries for Justice”)
Individual Documentary
Excellence in Labor History (Junior)
Violet Stallings, Kenmoor Middle School (“The We Can Do It Poster: Rosie the Riveter”)
District Teacher of the Year
Carol Carter, Kenmore Middle School
Maryland History Day is an affiliate of National History Day and a year-long educational program of Maryland Humanities where more than 25,000 middle and high school students create original projects that explore a historical topic of their choice on an annual theme.
For more information, go to www.mdhistoryday.org.