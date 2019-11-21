For more than 30 years, visitors to the annual Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Department of Parks and Recreation Winter Festival of Lights have continued to be dazzled by the twinkling displays as they drove through Watkins Regional Park. The Winter Festival of Lights gets better every year, with more lights, displays, and entertainment. This year continues the new tradition of helping families in need with the Annual Trot for a Turkey preview, according to a M-NCPPC news release.
Participants in the Trot for a Turkey event walk or run through the 3.1 mile course and witness the displays up close before the official drive-through event. The Trot for a Turkey starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro. The registration fee is $30 per person and includes a long-sleeve commemorative t-shirt and will provide a local family in need with a holiday turkey. Registration is available online through November 22 via Parks Direct.
The main event, Winter Festival of Lights, opens on Friday, Nov. 29,and runs daily from 5 to 9:30p.m. through to Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Featuring dazzling displays with more than 2.5 million lights throughout the park. Don’t miss the giant, 54-foot LED musical tree, Wizard of Oz displays to coincide with the theme of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz Playground, and RBG lights were added to the drive-through archway, to create a wind tunnel effect.
Admission cost is based on vehicle type. For more information, a full listing of admission fees and features, visit www.mncppc.org/742/Festival-of-Lights.