The Tucker Road Ducks have opened registration for the 2019-2020 ice hockey season for boys and girls from now until Nov. 15.
Boys and girls, ages 4 through 18, beginners level through experienced skaters, may register.
Registration can be completed in-person by stopping at any Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County Community Center. You may also register online by visiting pgparks.com, clicking on the “Parks Direct” logo, click on the “Activities” tab and searching for the corresponding division barcode number listed below:
• Mites: Ages 8 and under #27201-585B.
• Squirts: Ages 10 and under #27203-585B.
• Pee Wee: Ages 12 and under #27202-585B.
• Bantam: Ages 14 and under #27301-585B
• Midgets: Ages 18 and under #27601-585B
In addition to registering though Parks Direct, each participant is required to join USA Hockey at an additional cost of $51. You can register at www.usahockey.com.
The Tucker Road Ducks play in an Independent League and typically, there are at least 8-10 games each season and games are not outside the greater metro area (maximum 20 mile radius).
The teams practice two to three times per week. Practice time is reserved at Herbert Wells Ice Rink and Capital Clubhouse.
• Thursdays from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at Herbert Wells.
• Saturdays from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. at Herbert Wells.
• Fridays from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at Capital Clubhouse.
USA Hockey certified coaches will work with beginner level skaters, as well as experienced skaters, so it’s not essential that your child know how to skate. All players must provide their own hockey equipment to include helmet, stick, gloves, shoulder pads, elbow and shin pads and hockey skates. The estimated cost for this equipment is between $125 and $200. New and used equipment can be purchased at various sports equipment outlets.
We are also hiring assistant coaches for the Tucker Road Ducks Hockey Team. For questions or more information, contact Doug Smith at the Aquatics and Athletic Facilities Division, 301-446-6832.