The University of Maryland Extension will continue its series of free Home Energy webinars about how energy is used in homes and what simple changes can be made to reduce energy bills.
Each webinar will highlight practical, proven, and cost-effective strategies to reduce home energy use through various energy conservation and efficiency measures as well as how to optimize the energy performance of their home, reduce their carbon footprint, and save money.
The webinars will be hosted by Energy Extension Specialist Drew Schiavone.
The following is a list of upcoming webinars:
Heating & Cooling: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Learn to conserve energy in your home at the thermostat and explore impacts of HVAC air leaks. To register, go to https://go.umd.edu/HeatingAndCooling.
Weatherization:1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Learn how to reduce the energy used in your home by sealing air leaks. Consider various options to improve your home’s ventilation and insulation. To register, go to https://go.umd.edu/Weatherization.
Sustainable Design: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Learn how to improve your home’s building envelope and explore passive design and landscaping measures to optimize energy efficiency. To register, go to https://go.umd.edu/SustainableDesign.