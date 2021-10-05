Celebrate the Patuxent River and all it means as both a commercial and recreational destination when the Calvert Marine Museum hosts its annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Now in its 43rd year, the event is one of Southern Maryland’s longest running festivals.
“We are so excited,” Calvert Marine Museum Communications and Marketing Coordinator Bonnie Farmer said. “Our staff is very much looking forward to having this event. We’re supporting the Patuxent River and creating awareness with environmental factors so it’s definitely a positive event.”
The event was changed from a two-day format to just one day in 2019, and last year’s event was postponed because of COVID-19.
“It’s our comeback event,” Farmer said.
The event will feature canoe, rowboat and pedal boat rides, cruises aboard the Wm. B Tennison and Dee of St. Mary’s and exhibits and demonstrations about oysters, recycling, native plants, local wildlife and more by nonprofit and community groups.
There will be children’s activities, such as toy boat making, a petting zoo and the chance to steer a remote-controlled sailboat.
There will also be arts vendors and for the first time, a limited number of resale and flea market vendors.
“There will be something for everyone,” Farmer said.
There will also be live entertainment by the Southern Maryland Jazz Orchestra (10 to 11 a.m.), Jay Armsworthy and the Eastern Tradition (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), Groove Span (1 to 2 p.m.), Pond Scum (2:30 to 3:30 p.m.) and a river party from 5 to 7:30 p.m. featuring Wylder and Robbie Boothe.
“Oh, we’re very excited,” said Boothe, who grew up in Hollywood, attended St. Mary's Ryken High School and works at the family-owned Boothe's Heating, Air & Plumbing business. “Anytime we get a chance to play in Calvert it’s always a blast ... [there's] great people around and it’s an awesome event."
He said it is great to be able to play outside for a crowd again. "We’re very thankful,” he said.
Boothe, who first performed at The Calvert Marine Museum in 2017 when he opened up for Brothers Osborne, also performed at PRAD in 2019.
“Obviously we love to play country — it’s my favorite but we’ve started to branch out a bit more,” Boothe said, referring to he and drummer Cecil Freeman, lead guitarist Max Tucker, rhythm guitarist David Murphy and bassist Sammy Hastangs who formed in 2015.
“In addition to that, we’re trying to hit all kinds of audiences so we have a rock mash-up, an old-school country mash-up, a little bit of pop we do so we’re just trying to hit all the bases so we can please everybody.
Boothe said the six-song rock mash-up will include Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer,” while the pop mash-ups sometimes include Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk,” and the country mash-up can include classics such as “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
“We’re just trying to mix it up a little bit,” Boothe said of the mash-ups. “It’s fun for us trying to put them together because we try things from different angles to make sure we get the best mash-up we possibly can.”
There will also be food and beverages available for purchase.
“I think [the event] just brings together the continuing commitment of our community to share a desire to preserve the Patuxent River,” Farmer said, referring to the 115-mile waterway. “We have this beautiful area to share and enjoy and [it’s good] to create an event that celebrates the awareness of keeping it for years to come.”
There will also be free admission to the museum, which is located at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
For more information about Patuxent River Appreciation Day or the Calvert Marine Museum, call 410-326-2042 or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.