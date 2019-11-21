Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to The Enquier-Gazette, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 105, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Friday, Nov. 22
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free bariatric surgery and weight loss seminar from 1 to 2 p.m. at 8116 Good Luck Road, Suite 210 in Lanham. This free lecture is presented by Dr. Hitesh Amin, medical director. Registration required. For more information or to register, call 240-965-4405 or visit dchweightloss.org.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bicycle ride through the Patuxent’s North Tract from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. Bring your own bike, snack, water bottle and helmet. Ride is dependent on weather. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
The Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary and Visitor Center will celebrate the arrival of migrating Canada geese with a day of dancing, hayrides, guided hikes, crafts and more, led by members of the Piscataway tribe. Events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11704 Fenno Road in Upper Marlboro. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.
Creative Suitland, a new arts hub, will hold a soft opening launch from 1 to 6 p.m. during which four local poets will present “Voices of Woodlawn: A Conversation with Poets of Witness” from 2 to 4 p.m. at 4719 Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at the door or by visiting creativesuitland.org/upcoming.
The Accokeek Foundation and Living the American Indian Experience will host First Families of the Mayaone, a program for Native American Heritage Month at 3400 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. From 1 to 2 p.m. there will be a free kentakatam (let’s dance) program; from 2 to 3 p.m. there will be a jewelry making program, registration fee $25, and from 3 to 4 p.m. there will be pottery making, registration fee $25, or $40 to register for both the second and third events. To register, visit accokeekfoundation.simpletix.com/e/48252.
Sunday, Nov. 24
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a Boy Scouts of America Merit Badge session for ages 10 to 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. For Scouts seeking to earn an environmental science merit badge. Some pre/post work needed. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Monday, Nov. 25
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will host “Lawyer in the Library” at noon at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. One-on-one legal advice will be provided; no appointment necessary. First come, first served.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free WomenHeart support group from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, Norrth Building, fifth floor, DSE Room in Lanham. Heart disease experts will provide information to women on making well-educated and heart-healthy decisions. For more information, call 301-552-8058 or visit dchrehab.org.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Monday, Dec. 2
The Prince George’s Soil Conservation District holds public monthly board meetings beginning at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at its headquarters, at 5301 Marlboro Race Track Road in Upper Marlboro. Call 301-574-5162, ext. 3, prior to each meeting to confirm date and time.
Friday, Dec. 13
Fellowship Baptist Church will host a dramatic Christmas musical, “God’s Great Love,” at 7 p.m. at 8011 Rosaryville Road in Upper Marlboro. The production features vocalists colorful lighting and a beautiful set. This event is free and suitable for all ages.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Fellowship Baptist Church will host a dramatic Christmas musical, “God’s Great Love,” at 11 a.m. at 8011 Rosaryville Road in Upper Marlboro. The production features vocalists colorful lighting and a beautiful set. This event is free and suitable for all ages.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free lymphedema and chronic swelling support group from 2 to 4 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor, DSE room in Lanham. Learn about the latest treatment and management options.