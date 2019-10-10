Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to The Enquier-Gazette, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 105, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Thursday, Oct. 10
The Baden Branch Library will host a Lego Creative Club for ages 5 to 12, at 4 p.m. at 13803 Baden-Westwood Road in Brandywine. Lego parts will be provided. For more information, call 301-888-1152.
The Bladensburg Branch Library will hold "STEM-tastic!" for ages 5 to 12 at 5 p.m. at 4820 Annapolis Road in Bladensburg. Become a mad scientist by conducting hands-on, fun science experiments. Families welcome. For more information, call 301-927-4917.
Friday, Oct. 11
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 3 at 8 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host a yoga and healthy living session at 10:30 a.m. at 14730 Main St. in Upper Marlboro. For more information, call 301-627-9330.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 2 at 7 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Accokeek Branch Library will hold a Day of the Dead "crafternoon" beginning at 2 p.m. at 15773 Livingston Road in Accokeek. Make calavera masks in honor of the Day of the Dead. The library will provide supplies. For more information, call 301-292-2880.
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will host a teen movie matinee for ates 13 to 18 at 10:30 a.m. at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. There will be a discussion of the book and movie versions of "The Hunger Games" as well as a trivia contest. For more information, call 301-839-2400.
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will host "STEM for Families: Secret Coders" for ages at and over, at 2 p.m. at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. The event will explore computer science and coding themes in the "Secret Coders" book series by Gene Luen Yang. For more information, call 301-839-2400.
Monday, Oct. 14
Trinity Episcopal Church will have an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 8 p.m. in the parish hall and an ALANON meeting in Room 2, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a Weight Watchers meeting at 6 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a "Creative Needles and Healing Hands" meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Baden Branch Library will host "Ready 2 Read STEM - Fun with Color" for ages 3 to 5 at 11 a.m. at 13803 Baden-Westwood Road in Brandywine. There will be hands-on science and math activities, songs and games. For more information, call 301-888-1152.
Thursday, Oct. 17
The Bladensburg Branch Library will hold a family game night at 5 p.m. at 4820 Annapolis Road in Bladensburg. Games will be provided or bring your own. For more information, call 301-927-4917.
Friday, Oct. 18
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 3 at 8 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Patuxent National Wildlife Visitor Center will hold a "Family Fun: Creepy Critters" event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Learn about owls, bats, and spiders through hands-on games and activities for all ages.
The Patuxent National Wildlife Visitor Center will hold a "Creepy Critters Night Hike" from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Explore the forest on a guided tour looking for spiders, moths, bats and other nocturnal animals.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 2 at 7 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Prince George's County is holding its Purple Line World of Wheels for CASA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DeMatha High School, at 4313 Madison St. in Hyattsville. A variety of vehicles will be on display at this 8th annual touch a truck event. There will also be carnival games, a moon bounce, food and other activities. A sensory hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with lower sound for guests with sensory processing difficulties. For more information, visit pgcasa.org/casa-event/save-the-date-wow4casa-2019/.
The Accokeek Branch Library will homd "STEM-tastic: Kiva Planks" at 2 p.m. at 15773 Livingston Road in Accokeek. There will be hands-on experiments and activities. For more information, call 301-292-2880.
The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host "Explore Brazil!" for ages 5 to 12 at 11 a.m. at 14730 Main St. in Upper Marlboro. Explore the uniqueness of Brazil and its culture, learn facts, listen to music and make crafts. For more information, call 301-627-9330.
The Patuxent National Wildlife Visitor Center will hold a "Creepy Critters Night Hike" from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Explore the forest on a guided tour looking for spiders, moths, bats and other nocturnal animals.
Monday, Oct. 21
Trinity Episcopal Church will have an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 8 p.m. in the parish hall and an ALANON meeting in Room 2, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Accokeek Branch Library will host a discussion of the "One Maryland One Book" selection, "What the Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance and Hope in an American City" by Mona Hanna-Attisha, chronicling the author's uncovering of drinking water contamination in Flint, Mich., at 15773 Livingston Road in Accokeek. For more information, cal 301-292-2880.
The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host "True Crime Community - Book Discussion" at noon at 14730 Main St. in Upper Marlboro. For more information, call 301-627-9330.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
The Baden Branch Library will host "Read to Rover" at 4 p.m. at 13803 Baden-Westwood Road in Brandywine. Specially trained therapy dogs will listen to children read. For children ages 5 to 12. For more information or to register, call 301-888-1152.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a Weight Watchers meeting at 6 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a "Creative Needles and Healing Hands" meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Bladensburg Branch Library will host "Crafternoon!" at 5 p.m. at 4820 Annapolis Road in Bladensburg. Make and take home arts and crafts, for parents and children. For more information, call 301-927-4917.
Friday, Oct. 25
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 3 at 8 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 2 at 7 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Monday, Oct. 28
Trinity Episcopal Church will have an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 8 p.m. in the parish hall and an ALANON meeting in Room 2, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will host a teen advisory board on water conservation for ages 13 to 18 at 7 p.m. at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Earn service hours. Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission experts will present this program. For more information, call 301-839-2400.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a Weight Watchers meeting at 6 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a "Creative Needles and Healing Hands" meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Saturday, Nov. 2
The Friends of Patuxent will hold a "Wildlife Holiday Bazaar" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Patuxent National Wildlife Visitor Center, at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Shop for new and gently used treasures. Proceeds go to benefit the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center and the Patuxent Reseaerch Refuge. For more information, visit www.friendsofpatuxent.org.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold "Forest Discovery Tram Tours" beginning at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Discover local wildlife on a guided exploration of the woods. Tours are free and last approximately 45 minutes.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel for ages 16 and older. Binoculars are highly recommended.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
Sunday, Nov. 10
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold "Sketching the Seasons: Fall" from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel for ages 14 and older. Join a park ranger on a hike and learn about the basics of field sketching and nature journaling. This event is free, but registration is required. Register by calling 301-497-5887.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Patuxent Research Refuge will host "Family Fun: Furry Friends" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Learn more about foxes, beavers and skunks through hands-on activities, games and crafts for all ages.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will host "Family Fun: Furry Friends" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Learn more about foxes, beavers and skunks through hands-on activities, games and crafts for all ages.
Monday, Nov. 18
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold Storytime from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. p.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel for ages 3 to 5. Join a park ranger for nature-themed stories and crafts. This event is free, but registration is required. Register by calling 301-497-5887.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
The Patuxent Research Refuge will host "Raptors Reign" from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Licensed falconer Rodney Stotts will lead discussions and up close encounters with birds of prey.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel for ages 16 and older. Binoculars are highly recommended.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bicycle ride through the Patuxent's North Tract from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. Bring your own bike, snack, water bottle and helmet. Ride is dependent on weather. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Sunday, Nov. 24
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a Boy Scouts of America Merit Badge session for ages 10 to 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. For Scouts seeking to earn an environmental science merit badge. Some pre/post work needed. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.