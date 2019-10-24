Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to The Enquier-Gazette, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 105, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Friday, Oct. 25
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 3 at 8 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Room 2 at 7 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Accokeek Foundation will hold “Hands-On History: Tavern Tales” from 1 to 5 p.m. at 3400 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Enjoy tavern games, storytelling and cider making demonstrations. This event is free.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Accokeek Foundation will hold “Hands-On History: Tavern Tales” from 1 to 5 p.m. at 3400 Bryan Point Road in Accokeek. Enjoy tavern games, storytelling and cider making demonstrations. This event is free.
First Baptist Church of Camp Springs will hold “Trunk or Treat” from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6936 Allentown Road in Camp Springs. There will be a trunk decoration contest, costume contest, popcorn and more. For more information, or to reserve a spot, visit www.fbccs.church.
Monday, Oct. 28
Trinity Episcopal Church will have an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting at 8 p.m. in the parish hall and an ALANON meeting in Room 2, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will host a teen advisory board on water conservation for ages 13 to 18 at 7 p.m. at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Earn service hours. Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission experts will present this program. For more information, call 301-839-2400.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a Weight Watchers meeting at 6 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a “Creative Needles and Healing Hands” meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the parish hall, at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro.
Friday, Nov. 1
The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host “STEM for Families” at 4 p.m. at 14730 Main St. in Upper Marlboro. For ages 5-12 with an adult. Hands-on experiments and activities.
Saturday, Nov. 2
The Friends of Patuxent will hold a “Wildlife Holiday Bazaar” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Patuxent National Wildlife Visitor Center, at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Shop for new and gently used treasures. Proceeds go to benefit the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center and the Patuxent Reseaerch Refuge. For more information, visit www.friendsofpatuxent.org.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold “Forest Discovery Tram Tours” beginning at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Discover local wildlife on a guided exploration of the woods. Tours are free and last approximately 45 minutes.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission will be hosting a benefit race, the Jug Bay Run for Wildlife, beginning at 9 a.m. at Patuxent River Park, at 16000 Croom Airport Road in Upper Marlboro. There will be a 3K fun walk, led by a park naturalist, and 5K and 10K runs, officiated by Blue Cheetah Sports Timing. The early registration fee is $30 for the 10K, $25 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run. Same-day, onsite registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is $5 higher than the early registration. For more information, visit www.pgparks.com.
Monday, Nov. 4
The Prince George’s Soil Conservation District holds public monthly board meetings beginning at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at its headquarters, at 5301 Marlboro Race Track Road in Upper Marlboro. Call 301-574-5162, ext. 3, prior to each meeting to confirm date and time.
The Accokeek Branch Library will hold a Teen Action Group for ages 13 to 18 at 6 p.m. at 15773 Livingston Road in Accokeek. Enjoy snacks, meet new people and become a leader.
The Hillcrest Heights Branch Library will hold “STEM for Families: Life in a Vacuum” for ages 5 to 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 2398 Iverson St. in Temple Hills. Cape Science will present a program about pressure and vacuum chamber experiments.
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will hold “STEM for Families: Life in a Vacuum” for ages 5 to 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 2398 Iverson St. in Temple Hills. Cape Science will present a program about pressure and vacuum chamber experiments.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel for ages 16 and older. Binoculars are highly recommended.
The Accokeek Branch Library will hold Books at Bedtime at 7 p.m. at 15773 Livingston Road in Accokeek. Stories, music and activities for children age 3 and under with special needs.
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will hold a job seeker workshop for ages 55 and up at 3 p.m. at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill.
Thursday, Nov. 7
The Baden Branch Library will hold “STEM-tastic: Slime Time!” for ages 5 to 12 at 4 p.m. at 13803 Baden-Westwood Road in Brandywine. Learn about the science behind slime and make some to take home. To register, call 301-888-1152.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
Sunday, Nov. 10
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold “Sketching the Seasons: Fall” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel for ages 14 and older. Join a park ranger on a hike and learn about the basics of field sketching and nature journaling. This event is free, but registration is required. Register by calling 301-497-5887.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host crocheting and knitting for adults at 5:30 p.m. at 14730 Main St. in Upper Marlboro. Beginners to advanced knitters welcome. Bring one skein of worsted weight yarn (#4 on label) and one set of size 7 needles, or size J crochet hook or a current project.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
The Hillcrest Heights Branch Library will present “STEM-tastic: Snap Circuits” for ages 5-12 at 3 p.m. at 2398 Iverson St. in Temple Hills. Play with circuits and learn how they work.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Prince George’s County Government will host its first Non-Profit Empowerment Symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bowie State University’s Samuel L. Myers Auditorium, at 14000 Jericho Park Road in Bowie. The symposium will feature a series of sessions and workshops on topics such as capacity building, identifying new grant funding at the state and federal level and collaboration with other nonprofits and community stakeholders.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Patuxent Research Refuge will host “Family Fun: Furry Friends” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Learn more about foxes, beavers and skunks through hands-on activities, games and crafts for all ages.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will host “Family Fun: Furry Friends” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Learn more about foxes, beavers and skunks through hands-on activities, games and crafts for all ages.
The Accokeek Branch Library will hold “STEM for Families: Earthquakes” for children ages 5 to 12 at 15773 Livingston Road in Accokeek. Learn about earthquakes with hands-on experiments and activities.
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will host “Take Me Out to the Go-Go Regional Tour” at 1 p.m. at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Explore the region’s cultural history of Go-Go with a fun, interactive presentation for adults.
Monday, Nov. 18
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold Storytime from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. p.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel for ages 3 to 5. Join a park ranger for nature-themed stories and crafts. This event is free, but registration is required. Register by calling 301-497-5887.
The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host a true crime community led book discussion for adults at noon at 14730 Main St. in Upper Marlboro.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
The Patuxent Research Refuge will host “Raptors Reign” from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Licensed falconer Rodney Stotts will lead discussions and up close encounters with birds of prey.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel for ages 16 and older. Binoculars are highly recommended.
The Accokeek Branch Library will hold Books at Bedtime at 7 p.m. at 15773 Livingston Road in Accokeek. Stories, music and activities for children age 3 and under with special needs.
The Baden Branch Library will hold “Shadow Play Ready 2 Read STEM” for ages 3 to 5 beginning at 11 a.m. at 13803 Baden-Westwood Road in Brandywine. Hands-on science and math activities, songs and games about shadows and light.
Saturday, Nov. 23
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bicycle ride through the Patuxent’s North Tract from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. Bring your own bike, snack, water bottle and helmet. Ride is dependent on weather. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Sunday, Nov. 24
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a Boy Scouts of America Merit Badge session for ages 10 to 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. For Scouts seeking to earn an environmental science merit badge. Some pre/post work needed. This event is free, but registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Monday, Nov. 25
The Oxon Hill Branch Library will host “Lawyer in the Library” at noon at 6200 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. One-on-one legal advice will be provided; no appointment necessary. First come, first served.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
Monday, Dec. 2
