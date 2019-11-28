Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to The Enquier-Gazette, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 105, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Prince George’s Soil Conservation District holds public monthly board meetings beginning at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at its headquarters, at 5301 Marlboro Race Track Road in Upper Marlboro. Call 301-574-5162, ext. 3, prior to each meeting to confirm date and time.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Maryland Choral Society will present “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Catholic Church, at 6700 Marlboro Pike in Forestville. The performance will be a holiday celebration featuring music from the British Isles, including classic carols and more. General admission tickets are $20 each; senior and student tickets are $15 each. To purchase tickets, visit /maryland-choral-society.ticketleap.com/a-childs-christmas-in-wales/.
Thursday, Dec. 11
Prince George’s County 4-H will hold an adult spelling bee fundraiser for ages 21 and up from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Maryland 4-H state office, at 8020 Greenmead Drive in College Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. The fundraiser will benefit the Prince George’s 4-Hcamping program, scholarship fund and more. For additional information, contact Ariel Delgado at adelgad2@umd.edu or 301-868-9636 or visit extension.umd.edu/prince-georges-county/4-h-youth-development/fundraising.
Friday, Dec. 13
Fellowship Baptist Church will host a dramatic Christmas musical, “God’s Great Love,” at 7 p.m. at 8011 Rosaryville Road in Upper Marlboro. The production features vocalists colorful lighting and a beautiful set. This event is free and suitable for all ages.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Thursday, Dec. 19
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free lymphedema and chronic swelling support group from 2 to 4 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor, DSE room in Lanham. Learn about the latest treatment and management options.