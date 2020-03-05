Send calendar events (at least two weeks in advance, if possible) to The Enquirer-Gazette, 204 Washington Ave., Suite 105, La Plata, MD 20646. Email items to community@somdnews.com. Include a contact phone number or email on all submissions.
Saturday, March 7
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold an owl and kestrel program from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Meet two of North America’s smallest birds of prey: the American kestrel and the eastern screech owl.
Monday, March 9
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free drop-in grief support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 8118 Good Luck Road, Critical Care Conference Room, second floor, in Lanham. The group provides supportive listening, sharing and psycho-educational resources for grieving. For more information, call 301-808-5671.
Wednesday, March 11
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Thursday, March 12
The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation is offering a seminar, “Intersections of Credit and What You Need to Know,” as part of its Pathways to Financial Managment seminar series. The seminar runs from 10 a.m. to noon at 1801 McCormick Drive, Suite 350, in Largo. Tickets are $40 for in person or livestream attendance. For more information or to register, visit www.pgcedc.com/pathways or contact Kathi Barber at 301-583-4621 or kbarber@co.pg.md.us.
Friday, March 13
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold a night hike from 8 to 9 p.m. beginning at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel, for ages 5 and up. Learn how night-adapted animals make their way through the forest. Registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Saturday, March 14
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold an owl and kestrel program from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Meet two of North America’s smallest birds of prey: the American kestrel and the eastern screech owl.
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold a night hike from 8 to 9 p.m. beginning at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel, for ages 5 and up. Learn how night-adapted animals make their way through the forest. Registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Sunday, March 15
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold “Tiny Tots” for ages 16 months to 4 years old, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Parent participation and registration are required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Monday, March 16
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold “Tiny Tots” for ages 16 months to 4 years old, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Parent participation and registration are required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Tuesday, March 17
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free breast cancer support group, for women who are newly diagnosed or recovering from breast cancer, from 7 to 9 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building fourth floor Room 415 in Lanham. For more information, call 240-542-3034 or visit dchweb.org/breast.
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold “Nature Tots: Spring has Spring,” for ages 3 to 4 years old, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Come hike around and see what new life the spring season is bringing. Registration is required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
Wednesday, March 18
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free diabetes support group, for individuals with diabetes and their families, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor, DSE room, in Lanham. For more information, call 301-552-8661 or visit dchdiabetes.org.
Thursday, March 19
Court Appointed Special Advocates — Prince George’s County will hold its spring 2020 volunteer information session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 6811 Kenilworth Ave., Suite 402, in Riverdale. To apply online, visit pgcasa.org. For more information, email recruitment@pgcasa.org or call 301-209-0491.
Saturday, March 21
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold a bird walk from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. beginning at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Registration required. To register, call 301-497-5887.
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold an owl and kestrel program from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Meet two of North America’s smallest birds of prey: the American kestrel and the eastern screech owl.
The SOFEI (Starting Over for Economic Independence) Group will hold its first C1B1 Summit from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Harborside Hotel at 6400 Oxon Hill Road at National Harbor. The summit’s goal is to decrease the ambition gap among women and girls of color by showcasing the contributions of women of color in creating an equitable culture in their business, community and society. For more information, visit www.sofeigroup.org/c1b1summit.
Thursday, March 26
The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation is offering a seminar, “Matching Business Needs to the Right Financing Tools,” as part of its Pathways to Financial Managment seminar series. The seminar runs from 10 a.m. to noon at 1801 McCormick Drive, Suite 350, in Largo. Tickets are $40 for in person or livestream attendance. For more information or to register, visit www.pgcedc.com/pathways or contact Kathi Barber at 301-583-4621 or kbarber@co.pg.md.us.
Friday, March 27
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free bariatric surgery and weight loss seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. at 8116 Good Luck Road, Professional Office Building, Suite 210, in Lanham. If you are at least 30 pounds overweight, learn whether weight loss surgery is right for you. Registration required. To register or for more information, call 240-965-4405 or visit dchweightloss.org.
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold “Family Fun: Habitats and Adaptations” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Learn about different habitats at Patuxent and around the world and how animals have adapted to survive in even the harshest environements. Enjoy interactive games and activities for all ages. No registration required.
Saturday, March 28
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold its Spring Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Activities for all ages, including beginner archery, crafts, nature songs, tram tours, Rodney’s Raptors, story time and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/3b0YWFO.
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold “Family Fun: Habitats and Adaptations” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel. Learn about different habitats at Patuxent and around the world and how animals have adapted to survive in even the harshest environements. Enjoy interactive games and activities for all ages. No registration required.
Sunday, March 29
The Patuxent Wildlife Refuge will hold a guided bike tour from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel. Enjoy a spring bike ride while experiencing the beauty of the area’s natural wildlife,, plants and historic sites on this 12-mile guided ride. Bring your own bike, snack, water bottle and helmet. Ride is weather dependent. Registration required. To register call 301-497-5887.
Wednesday, April 8
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Thursday, April 9
The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation is offering a seminar, “Improving Your Chances of Success: How to Get a Yes,” as part of its Pathways to Financial Managment seminar series. The seminar runs from 10 a.m. to noon at 1801 McCormick Drive, Suite 350, in Largo. Tickets are $40 for in person or livestream attendance. For more information or to register, visit www.pgcedc.com/pathways or contact Kathi Barber at 301-583-4621 or kbarber@co.pg.md.us.
Friday, April 10
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Monday, April 13
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free drop-in grief support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 8118 Good Luck Road, Critical Care Conference Room, second floor, in Lanham. The group provides supportive listening, sharing and psycho-educational resources for grieving. For more information, call 301-808-5671.
Thursday, April 16
Doctors Community Hospital will offer a free lymphedema and chronic swelling support group from 5 to 7 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor DSE room in Lanham. People with lymphedema will share their experiences whil learning about the latest treatment and management options. For more information, call 301-552-8144 or visit dchrehab.org.
Tuesday, April 21
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free breast cancer support group, for women who are newly diagnosed or recovering from breast cancer, from 7 to 9 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building fourth floor Room 415 in Lanham. For more information, call 240-542-3034 or visit dchweb.org/breast.
Wednesday, April 22
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free diabetes support group, for individuals with diabetes and their families, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor, DSE room, in Lanham. For more information, call 301-552-8661 or visit dchdiabetes.org.
Friday, April 24
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free bariatric surgery and weight loss seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. at 8116 Good Luck Road, Professional Office Building, Suite 210, in Lanham. If you are at least 30 pounds overweight, learn whether weight loss surgery is right for you. Registration required. To register or for more information, call 240-965-4405 or visit dchweightloss.org.
Friday, May 8
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Monday, May 11
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free drop-in grief support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 8118 Good Luck Road, Critical Care Conference Room, second floor, in Lanham. The group provides supportive listening, sharing and psycho-educational resources for grieving. For more information, call 301-808-5671.
Wednesday, May 13
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Tuesday, May 19
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free breast cancer support group, for women who are newly diagnosed or recovering from breast cancer, from 7 to 9 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building fourth floor Room 415 in Lanham. For more information, call 240-542-3034 or visit dchweb.org/breast.
Wednesday, May 20
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free diabetes support group, for individuals with diabetes and their families, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor, DSE room, in Lanham. For more information, call 301-552-8661 or visit dchdiabetes.org.
Friday, May 22
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free bariatric surgery and weight loss seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. at 8116 Good Luck Road, Professional Office Building, Suite 210, in Lanham. If you are at least 30 pounds overweight, learn whether weight loss surgery is right for you. Registration required. To register or for more information, call 240-965-4405 or visit dchweightloss.org.
Monday, June 8
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free drop-in grief support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 8118 Good Luck Road, Critical Care Conference Room, second floor, in Lanham. The group provides supportive listening, sharing and psycho-educational resources for grieving. For more information, call 301-808-5671.
Wednesday, June 10
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Friday, June 12
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Tuesday, June 16
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free breast cancer support group, for women who are newly diagnosed or recovering from breast cancer, from 7 to 9 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building fourth floor Room 415 in Lanham. For more information, call 240-542-3034 or visit dchweb.org/breast.
Wednesday, June 17
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free diabetes support group, for individuals with diabetes and their families, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor, DSE room, in Lanham. For more information, call 301-552-8661 or visit dchdiabetes.org.
Friday, June 26
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free bariatric surgery and weight loss seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. at 8116 Good Luck Road, Professional Office Building, Suite 210, in Lanham. If you are at least 30 pounds overweight, learn whether weight loss surgery is right for you. Registration required. To register or for more information, call 240-965-4405 or visit dchweightloss.org.
Wednesday, July 8
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dchweightloss.org.
Friday, July 10
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing within a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or email dehweightloss.org.
Monday, July 13
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free drop-in grief support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 8118 Good Luck Road, Critical Care Conference Room, second floor, in Lanham. The group provides supportive listening, sharing and psycho-educational resources for grieving. For more information, call 301-808-5671.
Thursday, July 16
Doctors Community Hospital will offer a free lymphedema and chronic swelling support group from 2 to 4 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor DSE room in Lanham. People with lymphedema will share their experiences whil learning about the latest treatment and management options. For more information, call 301-552-8144 or visit dchrehab.org.
Tuesday, July 21
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free breast cancer support group, for women who are newly diagnosed or recovering from breast cancer, from 7 to 9 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building fourth floor Room 415 in Lanham. For more information, call 240-542-3034 or visit dchweb.org/breast.
Wednesday, July 22
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free diabetes support group, for individuals with diabetes and their families, from 6 to 7 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor, DSE room, in Lanham. For more information, call 301-552-8661 or visit dchdiabetes.org.
Friday, July 24
Doctors Community Hospital will host a free bariatric surgery and weight loss seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. at 8116 Good Luck Road, Professional Office Building, Suite 210, in Lanham. If you are at least 30 pounds overweight, learn whether weight loss surgery is right for you. Registration required. To register or for more information, call 240-965-4405 or visit dchweightloss.org.