Thursday, Nov. 7
The Baden Branch Library will hold “STEM-tastic: Slime Time!” for ages 5 to 12 at 4 p.m. at 13803 Baden-Westwood Road in Brandywine. Learn about the science behind slime and make some to take home. To register, call 301-888-1152.
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a community town hall meeting on their merger with Anne Arundel Medical Center to form Luminis Health at 6 p.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, 4th floor, in Lanham.
Friday, Nov. 8
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free post-bariatric surgery support group from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at 8100 Good Luck Road, North Building, fifth floor in Lanham. Meet other post-bariatric surgery patients while learning and sharing in a compassionate and professional environment. For more information, call 240-965-4405 or visit dchweightloss.org.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold American kestrel and eastern screech owl talks from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at 10901 Scarlet Tanager Loop in Laurel.
Sunday, Nov. 10
The Patuxent Research Refuge will hold “Sketching the Seasons: Fall” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 230 Bald Eagle Drive in Laurel for ages 14 and older. Join a park ranger on a hike and learn about the basics of field sketching and nature journaling. This event is free, but registration is required. Register by calling 301-497-5887.
Monday, Nov. 11
Doctors Community Hospital will hold a free drop-in grief support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 8118 Good Luck Road, Critical Care Conference Room, second floor in Lanham. This group provides supportive listening, sharing and psycho-educational resources to grieving. For more information, call 301-808-5671.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The Upper Marlboro Branch Library will host crocheting and knitting for adults at 5:30 p.m. at 14730 Main St. in Upper Marlboro. Beginners to advanced knitters welcome. Bring one skein of worsted weight yarn (#4 on label) and one set of size 7 needles, or size J crochet hook or a current project.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
The Hillcrest Heights Branch Library will present “STEM-tastic: Snap Circuits” for ages 5-12 at 3 p.m. at 2398 Iverson St. in Temple Hills. Play with circuits and learn how they work.
The Diyanet Center of America will hold a free stroke awareness program from 1 to 3 p.m. at 9610 Good Luck Road in Lanham. This health education seminar led by health care professionals will provide information on living a healthier lifestyle, stroke care and prevention. For more information, call 301-552-4284 or visit dchrehab.org.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Prince George’s County Government will host its first Non-Profit Empowerment Symposium from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bowie State University’s Samuel L. Myers Auditorium, at 14000 Jericho Park Road in Bowie. The symposium will feature a series of sessions and workshops on topics such as capacity building, identifying new grant funding at the state and federal level and collaboration with other nonprofits and community stakeholders.