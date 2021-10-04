Montpelier Farms has a 7-acre “Spookley The Square Pumpkin” corn maze (weekends only), rope maze, roping range, hill slides, pumpkin bowling, hay rides, barnyard basketball, pumpkin patch, hay rides, farm market and more at 1720 N. Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 7. Admission is $12. Call 410-320-0464 or go to www.montpelierfarms.com.
Knightongale Farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, pony rides, moonbounce, petting animals, pedal tractors, corn boxes and more at 3924 Solomons Island Road in Harwood. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 9-31. Call 410-3290-1363 or go to https://www.knightongalefarm.com.
Bowles Farms has a first responders-themed corn maze, pick-your-own pumpkin, farm animals, corn boxes, straw jumping pit, slides and food and beverages available for purchase at 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment. Call 301-475-2139 or go to https://bowlesfarms.com/.
Horsmon Farm has a corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, farm trail, hay rides and local meats at 1865 Horsmon Farm Lane in St. Leonard. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $9. Call 443-532-5761 or go to www.horsmonfarm.com/.
Sotterley Plantation will host Fall Fun Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 31, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. There will be story time on Saturdays and wagon rides Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be a bale maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin contest and house tours. Admission required, but get $1 off with your library card, free for members. Proceeds from pumpkin sales will go to Growing for Good. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Forrest Hall Farm is offering a corn maze, petting zoo and face painting at 39136 Avie Lane in Mechanicsville. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Tickets are $8, $7 for groups, free for ages 3 and younger. Call 301-884-3086 or go to http://forresthallfarm.com.