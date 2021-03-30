Bowie Town Center is celebrating the start of spring through a family-friendly Easter event. Bowie Town Center will host an Easter drive-up event on April 3 from 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. Candy bags will be given out from the patio area of 15606 Emerald Way in Bowie, MD. The event will feature a special appearance from the Easter Bunny, while respecting the latest COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We are thrilled to welcome the start of spring through our drive-up Easter event,” said Deonna Davis, Marketing Director at Bowie Town Center. “We are proud to continue to offer opportunities for our community to safely gather at Bowie Town Center and to reimagine time-honored traditions in new ways.”
Bowie Town Center remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. All Easter events will follow the town center’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices.
In addition, the Code of Conduct, posted at the Center and available at www.bowietowncenter.com, includes the following guidelines:
- Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people
- Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines
- Do not gather in groups
- Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies
- Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19
These Easter celebrations illustrate Bowie Town Center ’s commitment to creating innovative, engaging experiences within the community. For more information on the Easter Drive-Up and other events at Bowie Town Center, visit www.bowietowncenter.com