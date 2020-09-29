James and Marian Ellen Mattie-Lee Bowman of Seat Pleasant celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 1.
James, who turned 94 on Saturday, and Marian Ellen Mattie-Lee Bowman, 89, marked the occasion with a small gathering of family members.
The couple has six children: Naomi Bowman, Connie Taylor, Caldwell Bowman, Cyrus Bowman, Naconda Bilbro and Mario Bowman of Waldorf.
James dropped out of school while a child in order to help provide for his family, but as an adult he earned his GED while working two jobs, serving as a minister and raising a family. He spent 32 years as a warehouse worker for the U.S. Navy and 34 years as a pastor and bishop with the Church of God of Prophecy in Washington, D.C.
Marian (nee Simpson) graduated high school and was a stay-at-home mother. She was also a pianist and served as the Church of God of Prophecy’s chief musician. Her children say Marian's “warm, gentle, and caring nature as a mother was also graciously extended to the children of family members and friends.”
James was introduced to Marian by his pastor, the Rev. John W. Woods, during a ministry engagement. James arrived to find Marian, a former South Carolina beauty queen, caught off-guard in her appearance. But she invited James to her home a second time whereupon she had transformed herself into what James said was “sight of glory.” The pair went for a quiet stroll and have been strolling together ever since.
They married at the Church of God of Prophecy on Oct. 1, 1950.
James has started a mailing, visitation and prison ministry and has helped run a food distribution ministry for more than 20 years. Hw is an avid reader and loves to watch old movies and television shows. Marian remains active in her church and still enjoys singing in the senior choir and reading poems during special services and enjoys playing the piano, cooking and looking at photo albums and family videos.
The couple’s six children have followed their parents’ model of togetherness as they have been married a total of 174 years.
James and Marian also have 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The couple said their keys to a healthy marriage include a strong commitment to God, prayer, love, being a servant and a supportive spouse. One of the Bowmans' children most memorable words of wisdom is their dad saying, “The world can take a lot of things from you, but one thing it can't take away is your word.”