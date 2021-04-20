Trinity Christian College is pleased to announce that it has named Tyren Brown of Upper Marlboro a recipient of its prestigious 2021 Founders’ Scholarship. The Founders’ Scholarship is a renewable, full-tuition award available annually to two incoming freshmen.
Brown, who attends Chesapeake Math and IT Public Charter South in Upper Marlboro, plans to major in biology and play basketball at the college. He is involved in National Honor Society and the Congressional Leadership Program. Brown has also taken part in the Spanish ministry at his church, offering translation services to those who do not speak English as a native language.
Kara Van Dyke of Fishers., Ind., is the winner of the second Founder’s Scholarship. Among other criteria, the Trinity’s Selection Committee for the Founders’ Scholarship considers outstanding spiritual, academic, and social leadership.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tyren and Kara into the Trinity community this fall,” said Jeanine Mozie, Trinity’s director of admissions. “From our largest, most competitive pool of Founders candidates yet, they emerged from the group not only as exceptionally gifted students academically, but also as students who have great potential to shape this campus through their thoughtful leadership.”
About Trinity Christian College
Trinity Christian College, located in Palos Heights, Ill., is an accredited liberal arts college offering more than 70 programs of study, master’s degree programs in clinical mental health counseling and education, and an adult degree completion accelerated program. Founded in 1959, the college is a community of Christian scholarship committed to shaping lives and transforming culture and is continually ranked in the top tier among Regional Colleges — Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. To learn more, visit trnty.edu.