Good music for everyone to listen to on your radio is 104.1 FM. This music will give you strength, love and lots of joy and happiness. This station has daily religious programs and spiritual music all day long. There is another station, 96.3 which is WHUR, also in the D.C. area. On Sunday morning, you can wake up to some good gospel music at 6 am. There also are preachers as well as singing and instrument playing on this station on Sunday morning. Both of these stations are open to everyone. These stations are available to people in other cities by going on computers or phones for your family, friends and neighbors to listen to and enjoy.
The First Baptist Church of Deanwood
Yes, that is the correct name, The First Baptist Church of Deanwood, where there is a weekly service that is open to everyone. There is a conference call prayer line on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 6:30 am. Just dial 978-990-5050 and then use the access code 1012741 to listen to and/or talk to other people who are happy to know that you are on the line.
There is a Bible Study on Tuesday at 6:30 pm with Minister Calvert Chance. Prayer and Praise Service is at 7:30 pm. You can dial 848-777-1212 and then use the Access Code 1008202384. Minister Chance also has Wednesday Afternoon Bible Study from 12:45 PM until 2:00 PM. Just call 508-924-5481. On Sunday at 8 am Sister Diane Robinson will have adult Sunday School conference call, which you can reach by dialing 848-777-1212 and then dial access code 1008202384.
Deacon Curtis T. Beatty has adult Sunday School from 9 until 10 am in the youth church. Regular Sunday morning worship service will be held in the church main sanctuary at 10:30 am. You are invited to worship there or you can call the conference call number at 978-990-5486 and then use the access code number 515938. Be sure when coming to the First Baptist Church of Deanwood located at 1008-45h Street, North East, Washington, 20019, that you keep your physical distance and have on your masks.
Health
You can still walk — an experience that is good for your body, your health and to keep in touch with your family, friends and neighbors. Yes, people are still walking, at the malls, the parks, parking lots and in their neighbor streets. Be careful. Walk safely. Get a walking partner. Get a safe pace and bring along something to drink — water. Good luck!