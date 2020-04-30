A little news about our neighbors and other good people

Don Young of Camp Springs turns 98 on May 5. His daughter, Donna, scheduled a Zoom meeting with the family in Puerto Rico and his son’s family in Massachusetts so they can sing happy birthday to him. There may be 33 family members participating.
Dave Williams of Morningside sent an email announcing: “The old timers meeting has been canceled for April. Hopefully we can meet in October.” I think he means the Morningside Sportsmen and friends.
John Barnhardt will be the new president/CEO of Bishop McNamara High School, effective June 1. He succeeds Marco J. Clark.
Morningside’s “Rescue Squad 827 was dispatched to the intersection of Southern Avenue and East Capitol Street just before 11 p.m. the night of April 15, for a ‘personal injury accident with entrapment.’ First arriving units found one car on its side with one patient trapped. Squad 27 and DC firefighters Squad 3 worked together to stabilize the vehicle and extricate the patient.” (I saw photos of the vehicle on the MVFD website and can’t imagine how anyone lived.)
Prayers, please, for Connie Madden and her mother Annie, as both may have the coronavirus. Connie is now the class aide for St. Philip’s first grade and was my wonderful library assistant for about 15 years when I was school librarian.
The mayor’s message
“By Order of the Governor of Maryland and the Mayor and Town Council of Morningside as of 5pm on Monday, March 23, 2020 the Town of Morningside Administrative Offices will be closed until further notice. We will be checking this email box periodically throughout the workday and will respond when possible. Contact 301-736-2300 or email generalmailbox@morningsdemd.gov. Thank you and stay safe.”
Census 2020
Last week I told you I’d filled out and emailed my census form. I reminded you that the U.S. Census Bureau is just up the road from Morningside. I mentioned that some of you reading this might have worked there.
Well, former Morningsider Julie Koch-Michael emailed: “Another Census employee here. I filled my form out the minute I came in the door with it. I worked during the 1970, 1980 and 2010 Decennials along with other years in between.” Julie knows how important the census is.
If you’ve not done so, you can still complete the census online and by phone until Aug. 14. Take the time to complete your census at my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
Changing landscape
The Pentagon has announced that the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be doing fly-overs over some cities, during upcoming weeks, to thank “1st responders, essential personnel and military service members as we collectively battle the spread of COVID-19.”
On April 14, 2019, heavy winds crashed a huge red oak onto a house at the corner of Auth Road and Barto Avenue in Auth Village. When I checked out the site, I met a man from RTEC Treecare; he told me the tree was diseased and would have fallen even without the fierce winds. Over the past year I’ve watched crews come and go from the house, tearing out, building and finally leaving a handsome new room, a new roof and landscaping. Now someone is living there.
During the shutdown, St. Philip’s Church is offering daily and Sunday Mass. If you are interested, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=APollZTVNww. Father Patrick Lewis celebrates these masses along with Deacon Kelly, and the service lasts about half an hour. Lewis also hosts outdoor Adoration and Benediction, and Confessions, Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays after Mass. St. Philip’s is at 3416 Henderson Way in Camp Springs.
Looking to buy a house?
John Naumoff dies
John Philip Naumoff, 57, died suddenly at his home in Charlotte Hall on Nov. 3, just two days after the death of his mother-in-law, longtime Morningsider Mary Ann Cook. He was born a U.S. citizen in Banbury, England, to John and Diana Naumoff, now of Lothian.
He worked as an auto mechanic most of his life — he had other jobs but turning a wrench is what he enjoyed most. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix almost anything. He loved fast cars, motorcycles, boats and four-wheelers.
He’s survived by his wife Tammy; children Stephanie, Catherine, John and stepson Shane; five grandchildren, father-in-law Tommy Cook Sr., brother-in-law Jimmy Cook; three siblings.
Helen Young, Air National Guard retiree
Helen F. (Kirby) Young, 80, of Oxon Hill, long-time member of Forest Heights Baptist Church, died April 14. She worked for the Air National Guard for 35 years before retiring in 2014. Her husband Joseph “Wayne” Young predeceased her; survivors include four children. A graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery in Sumter, S.C., on April 22.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kathryn Deaver, Ann Lacey, Ernestine Taylor Wood, Dante “Danny” Ross Jr. and Janet Booth Kaye, May 2; my daughter Sheila (McHale) Mudd and Lori Williams, May 3; India Goodall and Ruby Haines, May 4; Donald Young, Jim Henderson and Marlyn Meoli, May 5; and Dwight “Chipper” Holloway Jr., May 7.