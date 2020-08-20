A very special day, August 26, will be the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which states, "the rights of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex." Yes, all United States of American residents were given the right to vote.
There will be exhibits at some institutions honoring the special day, such as the Library of Congress, the National Archives and the National Museum of History. The lecture series, family workshops and other events have been canceled or ended prematurely when the coronavirus came to the area. However, some exhibits are online. Contact the museums for necessary information.
Yes, you know women can vote. You must exercise your right to vote on the November election day. The newspaper as well as the television news shows give good information about the candidates who will be running for office.
At home
How long has it been since you were able to do your daily routine? You could get up, shower, get dressed and perhaps eat a little breakfast. You might have to be sure your children were getting ready to get to the school bus or walk to the local school and then you get on your way to work.
It is the time of year that a lot of people plan a vacation — a trip from home for relaxation, visiting family and friends and just having an enjoyable time. How long will this "at home" process last? Who knows? Remember though, when you go out, wear a face mask. Gloves should be worn to protect your hands as you open doors, push carts, sort some things that you might be interested in. And as always, be sure to keep a safe distance between you and the people around you.
Birthday greeting
Special birthday greetings to Deaconess Bethena Best on Aug. 5; Reverend Barbara Botts on Aug. 14; and Desiree Cross on Aug. 20.