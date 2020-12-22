Merry Christmas!
Did you get all of your shopping done? Were you able to go to the stores you wanted to go to? Could you find the perfect gifts for the people you intended to get gifts for while you looked and sort through things to buy? Did you get wrapping paper and cards? While you were out did you remember to cover your face with your mask and have gloves on your hands also? Did you remember to keep the proper social distance from other people? This was indeed an experience unlike past visits to stores to get presents.
Did you enjoy your holiday? Did family and friends come to visit you at your home? The special foods that are prepared are delicious. I made my fruit cake that takes several days to prepare, bake and wrap. I got the recipe from my mother who got it from her mother. I have been making this cake for many years. I share this cake with my family and friends each year. I send cakes to California, North Carolina, Florida, and nearby areas where I live. It must have been a wonderful time although we had to remember to do the right things to make everyone happy and safe. Most of all, did you reduce the holiday stress while enjoying Christmas? And, the weather, snow rain and winds. It was cold.
It was really a beautiful sight to drive down the streets. The yard decorations were so pretty to see. The store decorations would make you walk slowly so that you would not miss any of the art work that people do this time of the year. You would drive slowly. Other people would be looking out their car windows also. And, the children were having a good time.
A very pretty sight to see is the Zoolights. This is a beautiful sight by Smithsonians’s National Zoological Park located nearby in Washington, D.C. It was there to be seen in November and December but is now down.
Have you seen or visited Santa Claus? I understand that there are some restrictions so that everyone will be safe.
December people to remember are those who have birthdays in this month: the 7th, Leonard L. Cross; the 8th, Monion Contee; the 24th, Ada Gholson and the 31st, Varella Bruce.