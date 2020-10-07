The grocery stores are not as crowded as they were a few weeks ago. The foods, canned goods, frozen foods, fresh foods are in stock, plentiful for you to choose what you want to purchase. However, you must still wear your mask and keep the special distance between you and the person nearby. The check outlines are not too long or crowded.
I had a wonderful surprise at my recent visit to get a few things. When I got up to the cash register to pay for the items that I had in my cart, I got a surprise. The cashier picked up each item, priced it and then put it in a bag. She took my money and gave me my change which I put in my purse.
As I picked up my bags to put in the shopping chart, she said to me, “here is another bag for you.” I looked surprised because I saw her put my items in several bags that now I had already picked up and put in the shopping cart. So I asked her what is this bag for, what do I now owe you now. She said you do not owe any more money. The bag was a plastic Thank You Bag.
The surprise that I later got was the items that were inside the bag that I opened when I got inside my house. I pulled out a 3 oz. container that had medium roast coffee to put in your coffee maker, a chocolate brownie, organic fruit flavored snacks a, 7 by 4 booklet and a Power Up coupon. What a surprise!
Voting time
It is time to get ready. Get your thoughts together. Have your important papers nearby so you can do what you want to do. The Democratic Sample Ballot was mailed to people to help us to prepare to vote by knowing who is running. Questions about this election are important. You can get some help or answers by going to elections.maryland.gov, Remember early voting is Monday, Oct. 26 until Monday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Election Day centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Helping others
With so many people required not to go to work but to just stay home, some of these people have a smaller pay check. How do these people, families, relatives provide necessities? However, some of them could use a little help, especially for food. There are several people, churches and organizations that pack foods for people and invite them to come to specific places with proper identification to get these packages. Thanks to the food givers.
Sports
It is so good to turn on the television and pick the correct station to look at and enjoy sports. Yes, there is football, basketball with both male and female players, baseball, boxing and other sports events for us to see and enjoy.
Sit back, get your favorite drink and snack and have some fun.
October Calendar
Days to remember in this first fall month in this year: Oct. 12, Columbus Day; Oct. 16, Boss Day; Oct. 17, Sweetest Day; Oct. 24, United Nations Day; and, of course on the 31st, Halloween.
October happy birthday greetings extended to DeJaun L. Cross on the 19th; Malik Hankerson on the 28th; and Lonnie Upchurch, Sr. on the 29th.