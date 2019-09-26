Therese and I stopped off at the town hall to drop off Skyline Newsletters and to get the Morningside news from administrative associate Regina Foster and Lori Williams. (By the way, Therese Gallegos is my daughter, visiting from Texas.)
Then, with Lori’s instruction, we climbed a hill next to the town hall parking lot to pay a visit to the cemetery. I’ve written about it before and received lots of emails from you with memories of those graves, but this was a first time for me. The fenced gravesite is located behind homes on Morgan Road. It has scattered stones and one standing tombstone. The inscription is faint, but Therese made out the name of “William Emanuel Thomas, Maryland Landsman, US Navy, August 9, 19_9.” Previously there had been more tombstones with inscriptions.
Then we headed back down the hill to the Green Infrastructure Bioretention sign, which explains the attractive landscaping: “A properly designed and installed bioretention facility captures stormwater and allows it to slowly soak into the ground. Layers of well-draining soil and water-loving plants are used to slow down the stormwater and filter it of pollutants before it enters the groundwater or local stream.” The project is thanks to The Chesapeake Bay Trust in partnership with the EPA and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Then as we drove Woodyard Road, we encountered James Adams and his Morningside Public Works truck. He was busy cleaning up litter tossed from cars onto the roadside or even into nearby Henson Creek. He said he has to do this cleanup three times a day. He had also been using a Bobcat tractor to cut back the roadside weeds. James, by the way, is a longtime Morningsider who grew up on Pickett Drive.
I checked out the nearby Dog Waste Station, which has plastic bags and a receptacle to drop the filled bag into. There are now five or six of these around the town. A sign on the public works truck bears a reminder, “Do your doody. Scoop that poop.”
Our Morningside odyssey complete, we continued down Woodyard and turned onto Suitland Road.
Neighbors & other good people
Karl Kaufman, son of Karl and Karin Kaufman of Morningside, married Melissa Miller on March 8 in Washington.
Last weekend Morningside volunteer firefighters attended the New Jersey Firemen’s Convention in Wildwood, N.J. They were excited to have their own booth this year. The volunteers were there to answer questions about the Morningside VFD, especially their live-in program. They also sold Morningside patches for $5.
Ms. Jasmin Lee & the Vocal Quartet will be performing Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m. at Davies Unitarian Church. All proceeds will be donated to the Oxon Hill Food Pantry. Info: daviesuu.org/connectingdavies-concert-series. The church is at 7400 Temple Hills Road.
Changing landscape
Central High School in Forestville will be closed during the 2019-2020 school year for a HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) project. The students will be relocated to Forestville High.
Over the past years Central has hosted the county’s only high school-level French immersion magnet program, as well as an International Baccalaureate magnet program. Central was founded in 1961 and years ago was the high school for students in my area. My daughter Sheila graduated from Central in 1979.
The Shady Glenn Fire Station and Cadet Training Building in Capitol Heights is an upcoming project, the cost of which will be about $12 million.
As Skyline plans for its 50th, I remember 1978
That year, Skyline School opened every Friday evening with social activities, music, games and more for ages 12 to 16. The Bookmobile changed its schedule from Saturday to Thursday at the end of Lucente. It was announced that there had been 38 accidents on Suitland Road, between Allentown Road and Suitland Parkway. And two new businesses opened: High’s at 6716 Suitland Road and Silver Hill Florist, across from the firehouse.
Ann Marie Morgan of Reamy Drive made Who’s Who in American Colleges, and Bill Krug of Frank Street, who plays football for the University of Georgia, made second team All-American. Morningside Baptist welcomed Pastor Frye. Seventy trees were removed behind Andrews Estates for the new sewer line. And Charlie Tretler was elected SCA president.
To be continued.
Col. Pridgen witnessed the raising of the Iwo Jima flag
Aubrey Woodrow Pridgen, 94, formerly of Skyline, died in San Antonio on Aug. 27, the 71st anniversary of Aubrey and his late wife Annetta.
A native of Snow Hill, N.C., he entered the Navy in 1944 and was assigned to the USS West Virginia. He was aboard many campaigns including Leyte Gulf, Suriago Strait, Mindoro, Luzon, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He witnessed the raising of the Stars & Stripes on Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, and the signing of the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay Sept. 2, 1945.
After the war, he attended East Carolina University for his BS and MA degrees. It was there he met Annetta Cavanaugh in the Registrar’s Office. They wed in 1948. He taught and was a principal in public schools until, in 1957, he began a second military career, serving in the Army Medical Service Corps in France, Germany, Illinois, New York, the Pentagon and Texas. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1982.
In 1969 the Pridgen family moved to Skyline and lived here for some years before moving to Texas where he had yet another career, in real estate.
Survivors include his daughters, Audrey, Anna, Amy and Ailsa; and grandchildren, Kendra, John and Julia. Services were at Chapel Hill UMC with burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Tim Ward, Sept. 28; my brother, Tom Mudd, and Janice Diggs, former Morningside town clerk, Sept. 29; Peggy Nanney and Jessica (Williams) Proctor, Sept. 30; Jasmine Wade, Nola Thomas and my grandson, Sam Mudd, Oct. 2; and John Ihrig, Oct. 3.
Happy 56th anniversary to André and Cynthia Jordan, on Sept. 28.