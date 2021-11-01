Daughter Therese is back in Brownsville, Texas, taking care of her flooded garage and catching up on her mail. But before she left we made another trip into Washington. It was Sunday and we had no trouble finding free street parking behind the Department of Education.
We headed to the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum (next door to Air & Space), currently shrouded in huge spooky eyes and faces, to hide new construction.
Inside, we self-guided through an immersive audiovisual experience in the Museum’s second-floor galleries. This dynamic exhibition showcases artist Laurie Anderson's "The Weather" in boundless creative storytelling, featured in video, performance, installation, painting, and other media. It is the largest-ever U.S. exhibition of artwork by this groundbreaking multimedia artist, performer, musician and writer.
I cannot possibly describe what it's like to walk into those rooms. You'll have to go and see for yourself.
The show will be there until July 31, 2022, so you have time, but put it on your must-attend list. And, of course, it's free. By the way, we were steered to this amazing exhibition by a dynamite review in The Washington Post.
Between the Hirshhorn and our car, we stopped off at the new Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial (540 Independence Ave SW) in front of the Department of Education. It pays tribute to President Eisenhower as the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe during World War II and the 34th President of the United States.
The memorial was established Sept. 1, 2020, Frank Gehry, architect. A National Park Ranger was there to answer our questions.
Neighbors & other good people
Helen Cordero, longtime Skyline resident and my good friend, died of cancer Oct. 27. Viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Philip's with day and time to be announced. I'll tell you a lot more about Helen in next week's column.
Catrina C. Aquilino, Esq., 34, who was honored with the 2021 Prince George's County Bar Association President's Award, died of triple negative breast cancer on Oct. 15. She was the daughter of Mike and Jean and is survived by brothers Charles and Caleb, loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers.
Nichole Williamson, of Upper Marlboro, graduated in May from Berkeley College with a BS in Fashion Merchandising and Management.
Happy 73rd anniversary to the VFW Post 9619 Auxiliary, Morningside, which was chartered Nov. 13, 1948.
Town of Morningside
The monthly Morningside Work Session will be Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. in the Municipal Center. For information, call 301-736-2300.
The town office will be closed Nov. 11, for Veterans' Day, honoring the men and women veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Town Seniors will be feted at the annual seniors' Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Are you working on your gingerbread house?
Darnall’s Chance House Museum Contest & Show is coming up. If you're participating, you must register Friday, Nov. 5 (registration fee, $5).
Entry forms may be obtained visiting history.pgparks.com, clicking on Darnall's Chance Museum, and then clicking on Gingerbread House Contest & Show, or by calling Darnall's Chance House Museum at 301-952-8010.
I'm pleased to report that my great-grandchildren, Mary and Wesley McHale (and mom Heather), constructed a Mystery Shack last year—and won.
Maybe you can do it, too.
Zebra report
Officials say the owner and caretaker have taken two zebras from the herd and are keeping them in an enclosure in the center of a corral. They hope by utilizing food and the other zebras, the loose zebras will return to the corral — and the herd.
"Our priority is to make sure the zebras are captured and returned to the herd," says DoE Director Andrea L. Crooms. "Once this is accomplished, the county will conduct a further investigation, and any actions, including any appropriate charges against the owner, will be evaluated."
Mary's COVID report: 13 more Marylanders died
As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, through 5 p.m., 731 more cases were reported, bringing the Maryland total to 557,923. With 13 more deaths, that total is now 10,840.
D.C., Prince George's and Baltimore city have recommended indoor mask-wearing in areas with substantial or high transmission.
Joe Burgess, Suitland High 1962
Joseph Abner Burgess, 77, of District Heights, who used to come every July 4 to the Morningside Independence Day Parade with his nephew Wayne, died Oct. 10.
The son of Abner and Catherine Burgess, Joe lived his whole life in District Heights. He graduated from Suitland High School in 1962 (when the school was in its 11th year). He worked at E.C. Ernst, Curtis Brothers Furniture, FW Woolworth Co. and at JC Penney's, for 20 years, until he retired.
Aviation, trains, cars and motorcycles were his hobbies.
His brother James and sister Jeannine Burgess preceded him in death. Services were held at Lee's with burial at Washington National Cemetery.
You might remember that, back in 1959, Curtis Brothers Furniture had the larger-than-life Big Chair that sat in front of the store, on the former Nichols Avenue. I guess Joe was too young to work there then.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Tyrell Boxley, Nov. 14; Michael Spenard, Ty Poe, Bob Davis and Carolyn Holland Bennett, Nov. 15.
Thank you to Eastover Auto Parts that loaned me a monitor, temporarily replacing mine, which kept going black. I guess we look for a new one tomorrow.