On May 16, 2020, the Skyline Citizens Association (SCA) was scheduled to celebrate its 50th anniversary in a big way. The event was scheduled for the grounds of Skyline School. Tents, tables, chairs and a stage had been ordered from Park & Planning. Invitations were sent out to County officials and other VIPS asking them to save the date. And then March 10th came. And everything shut down.
Going back 50 years: On Feb. 27, 1970, about a hundred showed up for a meeting at Skyline School, ready to organize. They tapped Dolores Steinhilber to head a steering committee. She established a By-Laws Committee with Chairman Charlie Tretler, Gene Dunlap, Cecil Mathews, Frank Robbins and Art Zdobysz.
On May 1, 1970, the first organizational meeting was held at Skyline School. Dolores had done such a good job that she was elected SCA's first president. Papers of incorporation were filed.
Over the next 50 years SCA dealt with issues involving zoning, law enforcement, Neighborhood Watch, spring cleanup, street and sidewalk improvement, loitering, drug education and so much more. The association held four general meetings each year and hosted the Night Out Against Crime picnic in August. SCA published the Skyline Newsletter, delivered it to more than 500 residents four times a year, and mailed it to our County officials.
We (I am a member) lobbied for sidewalks on Suitland Road, and we got them. We fought for a community park, and got it. We testified on a number of zoning issues; won some, lost some. We fought off annexation by Morningside; it worked. We fought to keep Skyline School; we lost. But we soldiered on, until...
SCA's 50th Anniversary gala didn't happen. We've had no more meetings. No more Newsletters. But we still have SCA President Stanley Holmes and our other officers and maybe a little left in our bank account. Could we still make a go of it? Should we try?
After a half-a-century run, can we rally to save the Skyline Citizens Association?
Neighbors & other good people
Clotilda Crawley, in Sri Lanka, was riding a rickshaw when it had an accident and she was thrown out. She doesn't have broken bones but is in a lot of pain and asks for prayers. Clotilda lived for years on Meadowview Drive in Suitland and was a parishioner at St. Philip's Church.
Daisy Young, formerly of Skyline, is in the hospital and in need of prayers. She and her husband Col. Ralph Young now live in California.
Katie Lewis, sister of Father Patrick Lewis, pastor of St. Philip's Parish, died May 20. While you're praying, include a prayer for the Lewis family.
Herman Michael "Mike" Rankin, who had a law office in Upper Marlboro for more than 47 years, died July 19, 2019, but wasn't interred at Arlington until this month, on May 19. The Glee Club of West Point Association of Graduates sang, to pay tribute to Mike, one of their founding members.
As I write this, I'm awaiting a visit from my sisters Rosie and Stella, of Saginaw, Mich. This will mark our first time together in many months. In their honor, we'll celebrate with the first McHale crab feast in two years.
Town of Morningside
Morningside held a Tax Rate Hearing at the Town Hall on May 18, prior to the monthly Town Meeting. According to the County Notice of a Proposed Real Property Tax Increase, published in The Washington Post on April 15, there will be a 3.8% increase for Morningside.
Graduations 2021
Ryan Haynes graduated May 7 from James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Va. He graduated from the School of Finance and will be working in Washington at OCC (Office of Comptroller of the Currency). He is the son of Kristin and Richard Haynes of Annandale, and the grandson of Betty and the late Ray Cottrell, of Skyline.
John E. "Jack" McHale IV is graduating from Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colo., and will be attending the College of Engineering & Applied Science at the University of Colorado Boulder. Jack is the son of David and Nina McHale, grandson of Mike and Sandy McHale of El Paso, great-grandson of Mary and the late John E. McHale Jr. for whom he's named.
A "most unusual day."
Betty Cottrell sent word of grandson Ryan's graduation at James Madison U. She wrote, "It was the most unusual day I have ever known. Rain-sun-rain-sun, etc. We were seated in the football stadium (on steel bleachers) when all of a sudden we had two lightning bolts appear in the sky. So, of course, we had to evacuate. An hour later we were able to go back…into the sun." Graduation followed.
"On our way home, in the Shenandoah Mountains, she wrote, "There appeared the most beautiful rainbow I have ever seen. As we drove along, it appeared to travel right down the mountain into the valley. It appeared we could almost touch it. If we could only get down in the valley, we might find a pot of gold."
Changing landscape
Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, born last August, now weighs 45 pounds, and has started making public appearances at the National Zoo.
The Tucker Road Ice Rink may be ready by this fall! Reconstruction has been going on for four years, following a 2-alarm fire on Jan. 4, 2017.
A new gas station-–a Wawa, I think—is under construction at Allentown Andrews Town Center, on Allentown Road at its intersection with Branch Avenue.
I checked the progress of renovation at Surratts Clinton Library. (It's a great website, by the way; you can "walk" a tour by going to there.) After listening to the man in charge, it sounds as though it may reopen later this year. He showed photos of the lighthouse (with a light on top) in the Children's Room and cubbyholes where kids can curl up to read.
Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a bill that gets rid of the state song, Maryland, My Maryland. He refers to it as "clearly outdated and out of touch."
Mary's COVID-19 report: I could win!
Governor Hogan announced, on May 20, that State residents, vaccinated in Maryland, are eligible for a daily-drawing prize of $40,000; and on July 4, one $400,000 grand prize.
Meanwhile, Maryland had 319 new cases as of May 20, at 5 p.m. and 2 new deaths. It's better, but certainly not over.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Teddy Burke (who lived next door to me for many years) and Kevin Nichols, May 30; Ruth Garner, Aiyana Poe and my granddaughter Sarah McHale, May 31; Kathleen Stahl, June 1; Paul Elborne and Jacob Cook, June 2; and Darius Nalley-Stoddard, June 3.
Happy 26th anniversary to Tyonda Simms-Taylor and Michael Taylor on June 1.