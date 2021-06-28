The land in Suitland was known as "Lot 2 of the Partition of the Land of Richard Young." Richard Young was a planter in Prince George's County who died about 1860. After his death, the land belonged to his heirs and to a succession of their heirs until John W. and Hedwig E. Miller "conveyed" the property to the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington. Archbishop Patrick O'Boyle "conveyed" it to the Bernardine Sisters of he Third Order of St. Francis of Reading, Pa., on Nov. 22, 1961.
For that Lot 2, Edwin Phillip Schreier (who died May 6, 1985) designed a school, listed in the National Register as "unusually elaborate and a unique example of mid-century school design."
La Reine High School opened on Sept. 20, 1960 with 130 freshman girls. Over the next 32 years, the school had 110 Bernardine Franciscan Sisters, 50 diocesan and religious priests, 200 lay teachers, and 4,000+ graduates. Principals were Sisters Gerald, Vincent, Victorine, Euphrosine and Kateri.
La Reine was listed among the "Top 65 Exemplary Private High Schools." But that didn't keep it open. The Class of 1991-92 was the last.
In 1995 Drew-Freeman (named for Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jesse L. Freeman) Middle School moved into the building. The school's last class was this spring.
If you go to PowerPointPresentation(pgcpblueprintschools.com) you'll see what a handsome new building will be going up after the current building is demolished on Oct. 20. (There's a lot of preparation for that demolition, as you'll see if you pull up the Power Point Presentation.)
Work on the foundation is scheduled to begin Dec. 7, 2021. When complete, the long but low (one story) school will be close to Silver Hill Road, and the front will face Brooks Drive. There'll be a bike rack, an electronic marquee, a multi-purpose field with bleachers and a softball field with bleachers and players' benches.
The new Drew-Freeman Middle School will open its doors in two years, on Sept. 15, 2023.
Celebrate the 4th in Morningside — with parade and fireworks
The annual Morningside Independence Day Parade will shove off from the Morningside Fire Department at 11 a.m. and march up Suitland Road to the VFW. I expect to be under the big tree at Suitland Road Baptist Church. I might get a handshake—or a kiss—from a political candidate. And I'll wave my American flag to you as you pass by.
There'll be fantastic fireworks at dusk.
Neighbors & other good people
Happy 96th Birthday to Gloria Grapevine! She is possibly the current Morningsider of longest residence. She was born July 3, 1925.
Jill (Flaherty) Kimmell, formerly of Skyline, emailed that her husband Ken died on Father's Day. "He was buried with full military honors," she writes. "He was a contractor and a carpenter and used to breed Cairn Terriers, like on the Wizard of Oz. I miss him, but sadly he’s been gone for a very long time with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. He was a wonderful husband and grandpop to all the many Flahertys."
McNamara HS's 35th Annual Mustang Cup was a great success. 1st place winners were: Dr. David Harmon Jr. ('84), Ade Adebishi, David Harmon III ('20) and Andra Cain. The 36th Annual Mustang Cup will be June 17, 2022.
My kids — Kathleen (in town from Ohio), Elaine (of Crownsville), John (of Columbia), and Sheila (of Laurel), grandson Conor (of Clinton), spouses and kids, had a great tent-camping trip last weekend at Susquehanna State Park. They do these family weekends several times a years at various state parks in the DMV.
Academia
Oladimeji Oluaderounmu, of Upper Marlboro, has graduated with a Doctor of Medicine from Quinnipiac University, in Hamden, Conn.
Bradley Jacks, of Ft. Washington, has attained a Master of Business Administration, also from Quinnipiac University.
Every spring the Archdiocese of Washington honors Catholic schoolteachers with the Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching and commitment to a quality Catholic education. Among the 2021 winning teachers are: Bill Johnson, vice principal, 8th grade religion and social studies teacher at St. Columba School in Oxon Hill, and Kathleen Weslowski, 2nd grade teacher and assistant principal, at St. Mary's School of Piscataway in Clinton. They were each presented a $5,000 prize.
Changing landscape
The Planning Board has installed signs on the wooded corner of Suitland and Randolph roads. The Hearing for #DSP 19059 will be July 15 at 10 a.m. If any of you know what is planned for that nice little woods, let me know.
Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington opened as a 16-hour emergency room in 1983, expending to a full-service hospital in 1991. Now it plans to on a bigger, more advanced hospital.
Last week I mentioned that Sheehy Ford has changed hands and is now Banister Ford. Tom Ferrell was kind of sad about it. He wrote me,"I bought my first new car from Sheehy in 1965—a '65 Mercury Comet." I hope that Comet served you well, Tom.
A house at 4506 Morgan Road, Morningside, just sold for $300,050. The new owners will find it is the perfect vantage point for Morningside's annual 4th of July fireworks.
COVID-19 report: 7 more Marylanders have died
As of June 24, 5 p.m., there were 68 more cases for a total of 461,953. Deaths, 7 new ones, for a total of 9,729 Marylanders who've died. One day this week there were no deaths!
Sanitizers, which were somewhat hard to find 16 months ago, are now on super sale or even free.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Gloria Grapevine, Pat Richardson Conlon, Sarah Booth and Jack Hay II, July 3; Grace Carruth, Matthew Ryan White and Nya Nichols, July 4; Jean Ihrig and Timothy Hollowsky, July 5; Chrissy Bennett and Marie Golihew, July 6; Father Kevin Cusick, Charles "Tony" Haley, Sue Richards and Suitland Road Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Kelvin McCune, July 7; Jimmy Gromen and Anthony Curcio‑Bobbitt, July 8; Karlyn (Thompson) Davis, John Anthony III and my grandson Zachary Seidman, July 9.