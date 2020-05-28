Although the children are at home it is not yet school break

Are you staying at home? Are you helping with your children’s needs — school work, lunch food, exercise, fun time — just being person in the children’s new way to spend Monday to Friday from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.? And, what about your new time at home — no getting out of the bed before dawn, getting a shower, getting dressed, getting transportation to go to work and finally getting into the building to your desk, sitting down, taking a deep breath and, at least, being able to drink that cup of coffee. Yes, it is now your new job, Monday until Friday, at home, being a teacher, a mother, a meal preparer, but thisis the new life. And, although the children are at home, it is not school break, not summer time. Put a smile on your face. Most importantly, stay at home! If you must go out be sure to have your face covered. Drive carefully. Be polite. Be friendly. Good luck. You can do it.
A celebration of life
The Rev. Ronald K. Miner Sr., pastor of The First Baptist Church of Deanwood at 1008 45th St. Northeast in Washington, D.C., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10. Miner was called to be pastor of The First Baptist Church of Deanwood in December 2009 and was installed June 27, 2010.
He was born June 10, 1963, and lived in Washington, D.C., until the family moved Landover. He enjoyed and played basketball has he grew taller. He was a very good player at Duvall and continued playing at the colleges he attended. His employment included him working at CVS, Masters Tuxedo and Rent-A-Center and other places. He accepted his call to the ministry in 1999 and preached his initial sermon in March 2001 and was ordained in May 2005.
The Rev. Bobby D. Hicks, pastor of New Home Baptist Church in Landover, gave the eulogy. Hicks officiated at the service where scriptures were read by Regi Miner and minister Joyce Carter, and Prayer of Comfort was presented by deacon Ric Miner of Sharon Bible Fellowship Church in Lanham. The program also had solo selections and acknowledgement as well as reflections and tributes.
He will be missed by his daughter, Ericka Epperson (Cornelius), his son, Ron Miner Jr., brothers Ric Miner and Regional Miner (Donna), sister, Joyce Carter (Larry), grandchildren, Faith Gladney, Nevaeh Miner and Myian Miner as well as other people, Carol Miner, Thea Ruffin, a special friend, Michelle Grant, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. His interment was at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland. The family appreciated the love, prayers, compassionate support, cards, phone calls, flowers — all acts and deeds of kindness.
They also said they would be forever grateful for The First Baptist Church of Deanwood members for the love and the support that was shown to them.