Prince George’s residents are invited to “Join the Fight For Alzheimer’s First Survivor.” This walk will be on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the National Harbor Carousel with registration at 8 a.m. If you want more information for this walk to End Alzheimer’s, you can contact mgascoigne@alz.org.
Landmark opening in Washington, D.C.
The newest cultural landmark in Washington, D.C., The Reach, will open to the public Sept. 7 at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. At The Reach, you can “relax on the lawn for an impromptu jam session or enjoying a movie night on the Video Wall.” You can exchange ideas and energy with the audience as well as the artist. You can enjoy as you observe a dance studio in action.
This is a 16-day celebration with “free campus-wide activities, indoor and outdoor performances and events and extensive opportunities for the public to explore Washington’s newest cultural destination.” This event is Sept. 7 to Sept. 22 where lots of events will be held at the newly expanded campus, indoors as well as outdoors. Free timed entry passes are required. Patrons, however, who do not have a pass will only be admitted if space is available.
For passes, go to Kennedy_Center.org/REACH. You can also get more information from that number. Get out for wonder and surprise at The Reach at the Kennedy Center.
Family and friends fun
Lots of things to do and enjoy as well as some good food at Meadows Baptist Church’s Community Family and Friends Fun, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This church, under the leadership of the Rev. Dennis V. Jefferson, is located at 6600 Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro. You can call 301-262-2617 if you desire more information.
Volunteers needed
You can volunteer your services to help with the Marlboro Food Bank project where you can help unload the food bank truck on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. Help can continued to sort the food on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., bag the food on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8 a.m. and distribute the food on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 9 a.m. For more information, you can call the Parish Office at the Church Trinity Episcopal Church located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro, at 301-627-2636.
What’s coming up?
Positive Thinking Day — Friday Sept. 13. How about only having good thoughts today? Remember, a positive attitude can go a long way toward success, happiness and joy, whether you are at home, on a job, traveling, into sports or in school. Good luck.
September is Falls Prevention Month. Special days in September are Labor Day, Sept. 2, which has passed, but Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 8, and International Day of Peace is Saturday, Sept. 21.