Maureen Shackelford

Maureen Shackelford

 Luminis Health Photo

You are what you eat. So why is it so hard for many of us to eat our fruits and vegetables? Chew on this, a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report reveals that — in many states — more than half of children between the ages of one and five do not eat a single vegetable on a daily basis. Even more shocking, only about a third of young kids eat fruit daily. It is alarming because both fruits and vegetables provide a wide variety of vitamins and minerals that are essential for optimal health, energy production and brain power.

Recommended daily serving


Maureen Shackelford is a nutritionist and registered dietitian at Luminis Health with more than 33 years of experience.