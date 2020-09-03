The season between summer and winter is here. Yes, September is the first month of autumn. The days are getting shorter. The nights are getting longer. The weather is changing.
We might be looking at more rain with thunder, lightning and wind. Sometimes we have flooding as well as power outages.
It is also time for schools to open to let the children get their education. [If they are attending in person] be sure to remind them to wear their masks and keep proper distance from one another. Schools will have guidelines for walking inside, seating and all the necessary things for safety for everyone. The buses will have to be ready with the necessary guidelines for seating arrangements, too.
International Underground Railroad Month
September is International Underground Railroad Month. This month is when the underground railroad contributed to ending slavery in the United States. It also played an important part in the early history of the civil rights movement. There were brave men and women — such as international leaders Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Josiah Henson and Henry Highland — who were involved in this special event.
There are two milestones: Sept. 3 is the 182nd anniversary of when Douglass became self-liberated on Baltimore’s President Street Station; Sept. 17 is the 171st anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s liberation from Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Maryland has another interesting site to be remembered: Maryland’s Frederick Douglass Driving Tour. Maryland history has indeed contributed to the United States’ ending in slavery. So, be sure to exercise your right, to vote by mail or in person. Remember, every vote is important and every vote counts.
Special days in September
Happy birthday to Don Walker, who will be celebrating his birthday on Sept. 21.
Other celebrations include: Labor Day (Sept. 7), Patriot Day (Sept. 11), Grandparents Day (Sept. 13), International Day of Peace (Sept. 21) and the first official day of autumn (Sept. 22).