Autumn is here — officially as of Sept. 22. But we have already had some fall weather. The weather with a lot rain, thunder and lighting has been around for several days. And the temperature is lower than usual.
Remember to stay healthy as the flu season is approaching and the coronavirus is still here. Be prepared to have your thermometer handy. Remember to take your medicines. Still continue to exercise and get plenty of sleep. Remember to use your mask when you leave your house. And, keep the proper space between you and other people as you travel to stores, walk at the mall or just walk down your street. And, drink plenty of fluids. Wear your eyeglasses and carry your cane if this is necessary equipment for you.
You can get some disinfecting spray to use at home or to use when you travel in and out of buildings. Daylight is getting shorter. The sun comes up later and goes down earlier. The weather is much cooler so be sure to dress properly. Have your umbrella handy because you might need it. Enjoy some hot liquids to help keep you warm.
Remember your family and friends by sending them a special letter or card. It may be a good feeling when you express your love, concern about them, or just saying “hi” when you express your love and concern for someone by sending something special in the mail to them. Opening, looking at and reading this mail can be a very special happy time for someone. And this mail can be read over and over, many times, bringing joy to the person who receives this mail.
You can also pick up the telephone and dial their number to place a call to talk to someone about your life, what you are doing and then listen to their voice telling you things you happening where they are. Yes, there will be laughter and happiness as you “visit” your family and friends since you probably are not able to go to their residence, ring their door bell and say “hi.”
OPENING UP
There are some good movies at the theaters. Museums are opening up for you to come to for a joyful time. Be sure to check these places to see if they are open and what do you have to do to get inside. Walkers at the mall are still invited to come inside to walk. The mall opens at 11 am.
Remember that some churches are opening their doors for church service. Be sure that you check to get information on the services, times and what is being presented. Some churches are having telephone communication services.
SPORTS
It is good to be able to sit down, have your snack handy and turn on your television and see some professional sports. Yes, baseball, football, boxing and other sports are now on TV. But the seats are empty — people are not present at these games. It is good to see the players really still playing hard as they try to win the game.
You see the heavy rain falling. It is happening continuously, day and night, everywhere. Traffic is still moving with people who still have to get in their cars and go out or come home. Even when the weather people give a good account of what to expect of the weather, some people may have to just take a chance, get in the car and go out. Be careful when driving during the heavy rain failing times. Sometimes some areas have flooding doing damage to their houses, property and their cars. Sometimes some streets, especially main roads, get flooded. Cars can get stuck in the water. People can get stuck in their cars. Be careful.