Elsie L. Sweeney, whose “Brandywine Notes” column ran in The Enquirer-Gazette for 40 years, died Feb. 11 at her home in Brandywine. She was 84.
The daughter of Clyde and Mary Elizabeth Beaton, Elsie grew up in Brandywine and attended Gwynn Park Junior/Senior High School. It was there she met Robert Sweeney. They married in 1956, a year after graduation, and built a home in Brandywine where they raised two sons, Brian and Daren. They lived in that house for more than 56 years.
Robert Sweeney began a career in banking as a courier at Riggs National Bank in Washington, became a teller, branch manager and vice president at Citizen’s Bank of Maryland. After retiring, he spent 10 years at Old Line Bank in Waldorf.
Meanwhile, Elsie was a homemaker, with many talents and interests, including authoring “Brandywine Notes” every week. She was an avid seamstress, belonged to a quilting group, enjoyed baking, gardening, reading historical novels, music, watching hockey and British television. And most of all, dogs.
Robert, Elsie’s husband of 58 years, died in 2014. Elsie’s viewing and service were at Lee Funeral Home with burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.
I wish Elsie was still there in Brandywine writing “Brandywine Notes.” We columnists have been the chroniclers of our neighborhoods. When we’re gone….
Town of Morningside: Election Judges needed
Election update: All petitions had to be turned in by March 7. Now campaigning will start. Seats to be filled are for Mayor and two Council Members.
The Town is seeking two election judges. Volunteers must live in Morningside. For information or to volunteer, call 301-736-2300.
The next Town Meeting will be March 15, 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. All welcome.
Lost pup
Town of Morningside News had a notice: “Hi, Neighbors, Please contact me at 240-515-1232 if you see a medium-sized puppy, white with tan spots and ears flopped at the top.”
The saga of Drew-Freeman
I wondered about the huge building under construction on what was once the front lawn of La Reine High School. According to Jim Reilly, it is the new middle school.
When La Reine High School closed its beautiful building in the 1990s, it was bought by the County and became Francis Scott Key Jr. Middle School. Later, it was renamed for two African American scientists, Dr. Charles Drew, famous surgeon and pioneer in the preservation of life-saving blood plasma, and Jesse L. Freeman, principal of Francis Scott Key Jr., science teacher, and eventually, Associate Superintendent.
In 2021, its students were moved to Forestville High School where they are still. Last year, the abandoned building was demolished. When that big new building celebrates its opening in a year or two, it will be the brand-new Drew-Freeman Middle School, with the latest of everything.
Changing landscape
The National Cherry Blossom Festival will be held fully in-person beginning March 20, after being virtual in 2020 and 2021.
I drove past G. I. Liquors which has stood there on Suitland Road since at least the 1940s, and it was closed. In the middle of the day! I called—no answer. Has it gone out of business? Where am I going to buy my wine now?
Sharon, owner of The Barber Lounge for Men, located in Waldorf, announced their 10th anniversary celebration on Feb. 27.
The Lewis is under construction in the new Towne Square at Suitland Federal Center next to the Suitland Metro Center. When The Lewis opens, there’ll be 137 apartments for seniors, offering one or two bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, fitness center, yoga studio, on-site laundry facilities, community rooms and a roof-top garden. Call The Lewis Leasing Office at 240-312-5252 to apply.
This month, Maryland Delegate Brian Crosby won over the state’s House of Delegates, which voted to permanently shift daytime so that an extra hour of sunlight lands in the afternoon year-round — pending congressional approval. Crosby said, “I always hated changing my clock.”
A home at 6608 Pine Grove Drive in Morningside recently sold for $280,000.
Winners in the annual Gingerbread House Contest
Meghan Decker emailed the list of winners in Darnall’s Chance House Museum’s 2021 Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s the list and the prizes.
Adult Winners: 1st place, Michelle Howell ($100); 2nd, Ami Hazell ($75); 3rd, Anita Guit ($50).
Family Winners: 1st, McClain-Hosman Family ($75); 2nd, Koneman-Moran Family ($50); 3rd, Muldowney Family ($25).
Child Winners: 1st, Fiona Murray ($75); 2nd, Violet Stallings ($50); 3rd, Saoirse Hosman ($25).
All entries were eligible for The Viewer's Choice, awarded to one adult, one child and one family entry. Winners were selected by viewer voting.
Adult: “Extreme Mouse Takeover, Christmas Edition” by Michelle Howell ($275).
Family: “The Heaven’s Christmas Greenhouse,” by the Koneman-Moran Family ($275).
Child: “It’s Christmas Thyme” by Fiona Murray ($275).
I already look forward to this year’s contest.
Remember the Goatman?
Stan Holmes emailed the legend to me — The Goatman of Prince George’s County. He asked me if I remembered it, and I do recall the spooky story.
Supposedly, it was 1970. A researcher at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center was doing experiments on goats when something went awry, turning him into a hideous creature with the upper body of a goat.
I won’t say more, but you might want to go online and scare him up.
Mary’s COVID report: We’ve finally broken a million!
Through 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at 5 p.m. there have been 1, 300, 039 cases reported in Maryland. Of these, 405 were the last day. As for deaths, Maryland has had 14,146 covid deaths. Eleven died the last day. It’s not over.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Harold Wilson, Rebecca Turner, Marcy Richardson, Anita (Beall) Cook and Mary McHale (that’s me), March 12; Pamela Woodall, Kathy Elborne, Cordelia Bland, Shirley Carruth and Gregory Ritter, March 13; my daughter Therese Gallegos and Belinda Benavidaz, March 14; Jacob Thompson, Jose Gryskewicz and Jonathan Capps, March 15; Constance Bennett and my great-grandson Riley McHale, March 16; Sharon Ryan, Helene Williams, Judy Bornman and Alysha Perez, March 18.