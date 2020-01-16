What a wonderful weekend we had! There was plenty of sunshine that indeed made the days warm. It was time to get out, drive around town and just enjoy seeing things. And, some of the trees are showing buds. There were some birds flying around, making their noise so that you would have to look up and see them. Can spring be far off? Let’s just enjoy this weather we now have because it can and will change. By the way speaking of driving, what do you call an animal you keep in your car? A carpet.
African American women
Brentwood Arts Exchange will begin celebration of Black History Month with the presentation of Cold Hands, Warm Heart: Myths of Black Motherhood by Deirdre Darden, who “assembled a thoughtful and poignant group exhibition examining the multi-layered dichotomy of the African-American women as it relates to motherhood and identity through the fabric of the American landscape.” This free presentation is open to people of all ages and will be held at 3901 Rhode Island Ave. in Brentwood on Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The telephone number there is 301-277-2863.
Advocating in a health crisis
The Camp Springs Senior Activity Center is offering a free presentation of Advocacy in a Health Crisis in the Chesapeake room on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This will be an opportunity to learn about the hospital system and how to advocate. It will also have information about your legal rights as well and what happens when you are discharged from the hospital. You are asked to register by signing the sign up book located at the front desk at the center at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs, where the phone numbers are 301-449-0490 and TTY 301-699-3544.
Black History Month event
This year is the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, and there will be an annual black history month exhibition at Harmony Hall Arts Center, located at 10701 Livingston Road in Fort Washington.
They will have an opening reception on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. This free exhibition is open until Sunday, March 26, and “looks at the history of black women in the fight for suffrage and beyond.” It has history of the election of the first black woman as the county executive of Prince George’s County as well as other women politicians who became party leaders and officeholders “all in spite of societal limitations placed on them due to their gender and race.” The phone numbers at the center are 301-203-6070, TTY 301-699-2544.