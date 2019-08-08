Help your family get ready for the upcoming school year by attending the Back to School Block Party hosted by Prince George's Public Schools on Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex in Landover.
The event features backpack giveaway, vendor booths, free vision and dental screenings for children, video game trucks, school and county resources, musical entertainment, food trucks and door prizes.
The Sports & Learning Complex is at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover. For more information, call 301-952-6380.
Neighbors and other good people
Tiffany D. Green is the new fire chief for the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department. She began her career back in 1999 as a volunteer with the Oxon Hill Volunteer Fire Department, continued with bachelor's and master's degrees, and rose through the firefighting ranks to where she is now. But it all started as a volunteer at the Oxon Hill VFD.
The Rev. John A. Vidal is the new administrator of St. Ignatius Parish in Oxon Hill. He is also continuing as pastor of the Ordinariate Community of St. Luke Parish in Washington.
JoAnne Mulcahy was honored with a retirement party on May 31 at St. Philip's where she had served as parish secretary for some years. Before that, she was secretary for St. Bernardine's in Suitland. Congratulations on your retirement, JoAnne, but it's hard to lose someone who knows everyone and everything about the parish!
Michael Beall and Katie Short were married May 31 in Philadelphia. Michael is the son of David Beall and grandson of Rita Beall of Morningside and the late Michael Beall.
Julie Koch-Michael emailed after reading last week's column: "Nice seeing Thelma Shaub's name. She must have gone to the M'side Baptist church when I was little as I remember her coming to our house at Easter to deliver an Easter basket and purple stuffed rabbit to my brother when he was sick in bed. She came with her entire Sunday School class (they must have walked from the church to 305A Boxwood Dr. to deliver it). Never forgot her for that."
Booth escape tour
The Surratt House is taking registrations for their September John Wilkes Booth Tours, which will be on Sept. 14, 21 and 28. Call 301-868-1121 to be placed on a mailing list for full details.
The tour goes from the Surratt House in Clinton to Ford's Theatre and then follows the route Booth took from there to the site of the Virginia farmhouse where he met his fate.
I have taken this all-day tour two or three times; it's remarkable. And it's great that the Surratt House continues to host it.
Enjoy a golf tournament?
The annual golf tournament, sponsored by the Forestville Pregnancy Center, will be at Oak Creek Golf Course on Aug. 13. The $125 fee covers breakfast, snacks and refreshments during the day, lunch, door prizes and more. They have four hole-in-ones with a chance to win $10,000. Register through www.forestvillepregnancycenter.org or GiveDirect.
Coming up
Not coming up: Morningsiders should be reminded that there's no monthly town meeting in August. See you in September.
As for the Skyline Citizens Association, it'll be 50 years old in May. We Skyliners hope to celebrate in a big way. Former Skyline residents are invited to call me at 301-735-3451 with ideas and memories.
Changing landscape
Rich Landon has emailed these landscape changes:
Suitland Elementary on Towne Park Road (formerly Homer Avenue), right off Suitland Road near the Post Office, has a green-and-yellow steel recycling container in the parking lot for paper, which in turn will generate money for the school. Clean paper only; if you add cardboard, it must be broken down. No pizza boxes.
Wendy's restaurant on Silver Hill Road in Suitland is closed. It's next to a Kentucky Fried Chicken, which closed several years ago.
There's another Royal Farms under construction in Forestville, at the corner of Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road. It is just 8/10th of a mile from the newly-opened Royal Farms at Pennsylvania Avenue and Donnell Drive.
The Teppanyaki Grill and Buffet in Penn Station Shopping Center in District Heights has closed.
Lidl grocery on Marlboro Pike and Boones Lane in Forestville, across from Penn Mar, has a sign up: "Hiring."
Morningside Memories: 65 years ago
On May 7, 1954, Mayor William Shugarts handed the gavel over to his successor, Mayor Matthew P. Rosch, who would also head the Town Council, which included Donald Holmes, Robert Morris, Lee Parr and W. Jay Lowery.
The Morningside Press announced babies born the previous autumn: Mr. & Mrs. Edward McClain, son Robert J., born Nov. 23; Mr. & Mrs. Walter Donaldson, Lou Ann, born Nov. 25; Mr. & Mrs. J. Herbert Johnson, Linda Lou, born Dec. 3; and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Bostock, Bruce Wayne, born Oct. 7.
Mrs. Daniel Snyder opened her new beauty shop at 305 Larkspur Road on Dec. 16, 1953. Come in for "permanent waving, hair styling, hair cutting and manicuring."
Anna Livesay, one of Giant's first female managers
Anna M. Livesay, 97, a Clinton resident for 70 years, died July 23. For the past 18 months she was at Brightview Assisted Living in Edgewater.
During World War II, she was one of the first female managers at Giant Food Stores. After starting her family, she worked for many years at the Tanglewood Elementary School cafeteria.
Anna was predeceased years ago by her husband of 38 years, Charles Livesay. Survivors include daughters Anna Fuller, Linda Atkinson and Charlotte Estes (Mark); grand- and great-grandchildren; and three sisters. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. John's in Clinton.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Savannah Foster, Aug. 11; Mary Berkley and Brittany Short, Aug. 13; Margaret Hunt and Nancy Stacey, Aug. 16.
Happy 40th anniversary to Sharon and Mike Fowler on Aug. 11.