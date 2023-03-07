Byren Wayne Harder, 74, of Charlotte Hall, died February 21. He was born at Sibley Hospital, son of Donald and Betty Harder, grew up on Marianne Drive in Morningside and graduated from Suitland High, Class of 1966.
He went to work for the phone company in 1967 when it was C & P and retired in 2014 when it is Verizon. He played basketball, volleyball and softball for the company.
Byren loved volleyball, played on coed teams as an adult and coached and irls' Volleyball at Chopticon High School for eleven years. He had many passions, including going to the beach with his family, entertaining all with Doo-Wop on his jukebox, shooting pool and playing cards. He generously participated in charity events, such as breast cancer awareness rides.
After he retired, he purchased a 2009 Harley-Davidson. He loved riding it.
Byren is survived by his daughters, April Roach (Charlie), Melanie Townes (Philip) and Amanda Finch (Randy); seven grandchildren and four great-grands; sisters Diana and Terrie. Services were at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, with interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens.
Town of Morningside
The Town is in need of one more Election Judge for the May 1 election. If you're interested, call 301-736-2300. Two Council Seats will be voted on.
Upcoming Town meetings: Work Session, Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m.; Regular Town Meeting, Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
Crossland '95 graduates Ryan Whitfield and Shawndell Pullam have opened a BurnBox Pizza in Waldorf. It's getting great reviews such as "Best brick oven pizza." Give it a try at 2921 Crain Hwy. Call 301-578-2876.
Morningside's Clerk/Treasurer Karen Rooker is a life member of VFW 9619, Morningside. She joined in 1979 under the eligibility of her father, Francis McCrone, who served in the Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. On the Department level, she was elected Department of Maryland President; on the District level, she is serving as President.
Kimberly Chanteuse Briscoe-Tonic died last July 22. Born in Washington, educated in Prince George's, she graduated from Potomac High School, Class of 1986, and earned an Associate of Applied Science in Mortuary Science from the University of DC. She worked in various funeral homes before opening Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home in Waldorf. Survivors include husband Tony, daughter Tristan, her father and four siblings. Funeral Mass was at Holy Family Church with burial at Resurrection.
Changing landscape
The cherry blossoms at the tidal basin are expected to be at their peak March 22-25.
The Grand Opening of the La Reine Science & Innovation Center will be March 18. It'll officially open at 10 a.m. for a celebration ceremony, followed by tours. The Center, 6800 Marlboro Pike, is part of Bishop McNamara High School, and is located next door to Mount Calvary Church. Info: 202-633-4820.
The Anacostia Museum will hold a Farmer's Market at the museum beginning Saturday, April 22, continuing through Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Museum is at 1901 Fort Place SE. Free admission and free parking.
The Maryland State House is the oldest U. S. state capitol in continuous legislative use. It has been undergoing restoration since March of last year and was complete Jan. 10. Gov. Larry Hogan announced its completion with these words, "By raising our nation's flag and the great state of Maryland's flag above the dome, we make the culmination of its restoration and ensure that this landmark will continue to stand strong for generations to come"
A home at 4605 Morgan Road, in Morningside, has sold for $359,500. A nearby house, at 4606 Morgan Road, sold for $105,900 in about 1990.
Reflections: On turning 94
On March 12, I move from 93 to 94. I thought I might tell you about me.
I was born in Detroit at Henry Ford Hospital, where my father (Richard Dyer Mudd, of Washington) was an intern, and my mom (Rose Krummack, of Nebraska) was a nurse. I was the first of what eventually became a family with seven children. Dad began to establish medical facilities in General Motors factories and was assigned to Cincinnati where I started first grade. Then to Saginaw, Mich., where I finished junior high at St. Mary's Cathedral School.
WWII began. Dad — in the Army reserves — piled us into a house trailer and drove us to Kelly Field, Texas, where we lived on officers' row for four years. Dad headed the Medical Department, Mother improved her bridge game, and I enjoyed my high school years at Our Lady of the Lake (now a university) where I edited the campus newspaper.
Peace came. We packed up and trailered back to Saginaw. August 1946 I enrolled at St. Mary's College across the road from Notre Dame, in South Bend. I majored in Spanish, minored in journalism, edited the school newspaper, worked in the college post office, and graduated in 1950. By that time, I had an engagement ring, from Notre Damer Jack McHale.
We were married at St. Mary's Cathedral in Saginaw and settled in Houston. Jack was a reporter for The Houston Press, but within months, he joined the FBI. We headed to Washington for training, and then to Los Angeles and San Francisco before the FBI reassigned him to headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C.
We moved to Skyline Drive in 1958 with five children and, before long, had two more daughters. I worked in the library at St. Philip's School and, in my spare time, earned a master's degree in Library Science at Catholic University. I started writing this column in 1976.
After retiring from the Bureau, Jack served as Prince George's County Chief of Police for four years. I retired from St. Philip's about 1996. My children grew up, married and moved.
I lost Jack in 2004 and son Brian in 2016. But I'm still here and turning 94.
Wordle report
The 7th edition of the Scrabble Players Dictionary is out and has added about 500 new words, such as convo, dox, fauxhawk and zedonk. Also compound words, like pageview and subsweet.
If any of the new words happen to have five letters, I'm sure they'll make Wordle.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Harold Wilson, Rebecca Turner, Marcy Richardson and Anita (Beall) Cook, March 12; Pamela Woodall, Kathy Elborne, Cordelia Bland, Shirley Carruth and Gregory Ritter, March 13; my daughter (due to visit soon from Brownsville, Tex.) Therese Gallegos and Belinda Benavidaz, March 14; Jacob Thompson, Jose Gryskewicz and Jonathan Capps, March 15; Constance Bennett and my great-grandson Riley McHale, March 16.