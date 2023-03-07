Byren Wayne Harder, 74, of Charlotte Hall, died February 21. He was born at Sibley Hospital, son of Donald and Betty Harder, grew up on Marianne Drive in Morningside and graduated from Suitland High, Class of 1966.

He went to work for the phone company in 1967 when it was C & P and retired in 2014 when it is Verizon. He played basketball, volleyball and softball for the company.