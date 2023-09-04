Young Joo Lee

Young Joo Lee

 Photo by Heather Crowder

No one ever wants to hear the words, “You have cancer.” Ever. It is, unfortunately, a reality that many people will face at some point in their lifetime. A cancer diagnosis is scary and comes with many uncertainties. Since you need as much support as possible, more and more doctors and patients are embracing integrative oncology. Think of it as using your mind, body, and soul to cope with symptoms and side effects.

What is integrative oncology?


  

Young Joo Lee, MD, is the medical director for Breast and Integrative Oncology at Luminis Health. She is a strong supporter of integrating the wisdom of other traditional healing practices into modern medicine.