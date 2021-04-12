Morningsiders will hold elections for two Town Council seats on Monday, May 3. Only two candidates are running for the seats and both are popular incumbents. The candidates are:
Bradley Wade. He is seeking his 4th term as councilmember and currently serves as vice-mayor. He continues to work on improving the operation of the town through working with the annual budget, state training, recreation events and meeting with a state official. Bradley moved to Morningside in 1987 when he was ten years old. Currently he "shares the love of the Town" with his wife Amy and their four daughters.
Todd Eugene Mullins. His family moved to Morningside in 2008 and he became involved with the Town. He ran for the Council and has been serving since 2012. He oversees streets, roads and sidewalk repair. He is partnering with the Morningside Fire Department, county and state governments in an effort to re-install the speed cameras on Suitland Road. Todd currently works with Metro Earth Works as a driver, as well as maintaining a lawn-care business for the town and surrounding communities.
The polls will be open at the Town Hall, 6901 Ames Street, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 3. All residents registered with the town, county, state or federal elections are eligible and encouraged to vote.
Last Chance Dance at La Reine, before it's gone forever
On June 21, preparation for La Reine’s demolition begins. By mid-August, the building will be gone. Razed.
What a sad ending for such a magnificent building! I remember the amazing labs, the excellent auditorium, the large dining hall, the beautiful chapel. All planned by the Bernardine Sisters of St. Francis who were to staff the school.
Now the alumnae want to pay their last respects to their beloved high school with what they call the Last Chance Dance at La Reine. The event will be on Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Brunch/Lunch and Holy Mass. There will be events throughout the Building and opportunities to purchase memorabilia. There will also be an opportunity to visit the new La Reine Science Center due to open in a year or so at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville.
The Last Chance Dance (which isn't a dance) will be open to all alums and their company, to celebrate all things La Reine. The event will be covid-compliant, with timed tickets of groups of 15 or so. There will be live Facebook feeds. The price is $75, which includes lunch and a donation to the Bernardine Sisters and for the new science center.
I hope to attend. Before St. Philip's opened, construction on their school building was delayed. So, grades 1 and 2 (and later grade 3) were held at the new La Reine, which still had empty classrooms. Three of my kids were among them. Later, my four daughters — Kathleen, Therese, Elaine and Sheila — attended La Reine High School.
If you have La Reine friends, please let them know about this Last Chance.
Neighbors & other good people
Larry and Jody (Bowman) Nyers will celebrate their 41st anniversary on April 18. They met through mutual friends back when Larry attended Suitland (class of '73) and Jody—who lived in Morningside—went to Central (class of '74). They were married at the Prince George's County Courthouse on April 18, 1980, and then celebrated with family and friends at the Silver Hill Fire Department where both were members. As Jody says, "We met in high school and have been together ever since."
Had an email from Cathy Miller who lived on Woodland Road 1982-2000. She has three daughters, Angela Demattia, Kimberly Muir and Christy Cooper, and five grandkids, Caitlyn Rose, Colin, David Jr., Noah and Dominic. You might remember her aunt, Nellie Downs, who sold Avon in Morningside.
Stacie Smith emailed about the Skate Palace. She said she and her husband John both started skating at DC's Kalorama, which closed years ago, sending many of the skaters to Alexandria until it, too, closed. If the Temple Hills Skate Palace closes, Stacie and John will continue on at Lanham or Laurel's rinks. She says, "The closing of skating rinks is happening all over and in many states, mostly due to big development."
Last week in Milestones I listed Wanda Brooke's April 16th birthday. Her daughter Susan Mullins emailed that her mom, Wanda, died in 2013. It's hard to lose a mom! My special condolences, Susan.
Town of Morningside
The Town Council has voted to allow rentals to resume at the Municipal Center. There will be restrictions which mirror that of Prince George's County. Current restrictions are 50% capacity, which means parties no larger than 35. Other requirements: social distancing, facemasks and contact tracing. Call 301-736-2300 for more information.
April 20: Town Hall Meeting, 7 p.m. Call for information.
April 22: Conversation with the Mayor, 6:30 p.m. Call the town for call-in info.
May 3: Morningside Elections, 8 a.m.—8 p.m. Morningside Municipal Center.
Joseph Koles, of Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs
Joseph Edward Hake Koles, 94, of District Heights, a chemist who retired from DEA in 2000, died Feb. 12 at Adventist Hospital.
A Newark native, he served in the Army during WWII, graduated from Rutgers, earned a master's from the University of Kentucky, and Ph.D from McCrone Research Institute in Chicago. He served in several federal agencies and trained forensic scientists through classes at the University of Maryland.
He was a member of Mount Calvary Church, volunteered with the county library, SOME (So Others May Eat), Smithsonian, and Share Food Network.
He was a loyal blood donor.
Survivors include his wife Wilma of 64 years, 8 children, 8 grandchildren and one great-grand. Services will be held later.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Eloise Carnes, Ruby Cunningham and Veronica Frostbutter, April 17; Cameron Trexler, April 19; Devaughn Branham, April 20; Jill (Gilmartin) Booth and Tiffany Jackson, April 21; and Taylor Foster, April 22.
Happy anniversary to Edward and Jane (Martin) Talbert, their 72th (!) on April 16; Larry and Jody (Bowman) Nyers, their 41st on April 18; Jim and Pat Conlon, their 47th on April 20; John and Ruth Anthony, Jr., their 43rd on April 22; and Lewis and Trisha (Pitts) Woods, their 32nd on April 22.