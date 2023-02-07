“By the grace of your Holy Spirit, make this new food pantry a house of blessing and a center of love,” the Cardinal prayed on Jan. 22, “where your flock is tended to and fed, and where the faithful come to care for Christ in the person of their brothers and sisters.” He sprinkled holy water over the pantry. Cardinal Wilton Gregory is the Catholic Archbishop of Washington.

Accompanied by Ligia Rojas, longtime parishioner and volunteer who now runs the pantry, the Cardinal cut the red ribbon in the doorway.


