“By the grace of your Holy Spirit, make this new food pantry a house of blessing and a center of love,” the Cardinal prayed on Jan. 22, “where your flock is tended to and fed, and where the faithful come to care for Christ in the person of their brothers and sisters.” He sprinkled holy water over the pantry. Cardinal Wilton Gregory is the Catholic Archbishop of Washington.
Accompanied by Ligia Rojas, longtime parishioner and volunteer who now runs the pantry, the Cardinal cut the red ribbon in the doorway.
The garage, which houses the new pantry, and the large farmhouse have been the heart of the Darcey Estates in Camp Springs, long owned by Eugene Darcey. About 10 acres of the Estate were purchased back in 1957 by St. Philip’s Parish for a church, school, and rectory. The Darceys stayed on in their home and farmed the rest of the Estate. After they moved away, St. Philip’s purchased the property, including house and garage, and sought a purpose for it. Now, they’ve found it.
After blessing the pantry, the Cardinal visited the farmhouse which has been reconstructed by friends of the parish. It serves as Good Shepherd House, where members of St. Teresa of Calcutta’s Missionaries of Charity teach religion classes to children on Saturdays.
The Cardinal stayed on long enough to say the 10 o’clock Mass in St. Philip’s Church, warmly received by the parishioners, including me.
The beginning of the pantry was the realization, by St. Philip’s pastor, Father Patrick Lewis, that some parishioners and others in the community needed help, many dealing with COVID. In May of 2020 the parish started providing food weekly for 17 parish families and homebound seniors. Now the parish provides food to about 70 families on a monthly basis.
The new pantry is open Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. In addition to canned and packaged food, the pantry distributes fresh produce, bread, eggs and meat. To help stock the pantry, the parish collects non-perishable donations in the back of the church on the last weekend of each month.
Coming up
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, at St. Philip’s, Feb. 21, in the Parish Hall, 5-7 p.m. Price, $6 per person, children under 8, free. Information: Ligia Rojas, 240-480-9540, or Karin Yeatman, 301-899-7784.
Free Movie Night in Morningside, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. “Matilda the Musical” at the town hall, 6901 Ames Street. Concessions (popcorn, candy, hotdogs, nachos, drinks and more) will be sold. Cash only. Reservations required by Feb. 2. Call 301-736-2300.
Academia
Angel Harmon, of Skyline, is graduating this spring from Dr. Henry A. Wise High School where she is on the Honor Roll. Years ago, Angel used to deliver the Skyline Newsletter on her street. I always appreciated that and look forward to hearing about her post-grad plans. Thank you to Grandma Elizabeth Harmon who shared this news.
I’ll be running graduations over the next few months. Call me with a report on your graduate.
Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, Pa., has released the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the last semester. Three local students are on the list: Derrick Anderson, of Fort Washington; Endia Scales, Temple Hills; and Caleb Wooten, Upper Marlboro.
CSCA meets March 9
Camp Springs Civic Association holds its meetings the 2nd Thursday of September, October, November, January, March and May at Central Baptist Church, 5600 Old Branch Avenue in Camp Springs. The next meeting of CSCA will be March 9, starting at 7 p.m., ending by 9.
Fire safety will be discussed, along with other issues (now in the planning stage). Besides Mary McHale’s column, signs announcing meetings will be posted at the intersections of Auth & Allentown Roads, and Branch Avenue at Allentown.
President Monique Taylor says, “Everyone is invited!” Other officers are Delonta Harrison, Vice President; Carolyn Fleming, Corresponding Secretary; and Arlene Wilson, Treasurer.
Thank you to Betty Kohut who’ll keep me informed about CSCA activities.
Changing landscape
Suitland High School Modernization includes the complete modernization of the comprehensive high school. The existing Center for the Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) building will be demolished and a new CVPA addition constructed. Modernization is expected to be complete by 2026.
President Biden announced last week that more than $4 billion in federal infrastructure money will be used to replace the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel which is a major part of the Northeast rail network and is suffering from a variety of age-related issues. At nearly 150 years old (Civil War era!), it’s the oldest tunnel that Amtrak inherited. It will be replaced by the new Frederick Douglass Tunnel.
D.C.’s low-slung downtown is a distinct feature of our skyline. Local lore is that our skyline is short because no building could be taller than the Capitol or the Washington Monument. That’s what I’ve always thought, but it’s a myth. The real reason for the height limit is much more practical. It’s a feature of 19th-century health and safety standards, including how high a fire ladder could reach back then. With this new realization, it looks like downtown buildings will be taller.
Bye-Bye KidsPost
KidsPost is gone! It has run daily on the page behind the comics for 23 years. My great-grandkids Mary and Wesley, and kids all over the Washington Post territory, have grown up with KidsPost. I believe it has introduced them all to the value of reading the newspaper.
KidsPost spokesman Christina Barron wrote in the Feb. 2 issue, “It has been a section about anything and everything that would interest kids: science, history, current events, sports, entertainment, books and kids doing cool things.”
And now, Washington Post, (this is me talking) how are you going to replace it?
Milestones
Happy Birthday to my great-granddaughter Molly McHale, Feb. 8; Ruth Sanford’s gr-gr-granddaughter Sophia Grace Shives, Angie Miller, Katelyn Dudding and Pat Miller, Feb. 13; Joan Rose, Scott Jenkins and Mary Reilly (her 98th!), on Feb. 14; Father Ted Hegnauer, Yvetta Sears, David Chambers and Mary Young (of the VFW), Feb. 15; Sarah Anderson and Dean Woods, Feb. 16; Charlene Holmes and Danny Fowler, Feb. 18.
Happy anniversary to Frank & Soo Wilson, Feb. 15; and Wilda & Joe Cheseldine who were wed Feb. 16, 1958, at Mount Calvary Church.