As a parent, you’re probably still trying to learn how to navigate the new reality of dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Your home is now your office. At the same time, it’s your new daycare facility. And just as you might have many questions about the new normal, you might also be wondering if you should take your child to the pediatrician during the pandemic.
The short answer is yes. If you’re concerned about keeping standing visits for your kids, it’s important that you remember that these are vital to their health. Getting immunizations and other regular check-ups remain important. This is especially true during the pandemic.
Pediatric practices are implementing new steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These extra precautions are designed to keep you safe. Some of these steps include screening children for symptoms by phone before their arrival. Additionally, staff are wearing masks and personal protective equipment when caring for your child.
Even while you are staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there are still important reasons you may need to bring your child into the office, including:
Newborn visits after a baby is born. This is to make sure the baby is healthy and developing appropriately.
Immunizations. Especially during the pandemic, we want to prevent an outbreak of other illnesses.
Developmental screenings and tests. For example, hearing and vision screenings, monitoring growth, blood pressure and other vital signs.
Adolescent health concerns. This includes menstrual care, anxiety and depression screenings.
It’s also important to remember that our Pediatrics Emergency Department (ED) is open. Patients must wear a mask to enter the ED. If patients need a mask, we give them one upon arrival. This is followed by screening questions at the front desk.
We encourage parents to call their pediatrician’s office if they’re concerned about their child’s health. However, if it’s an emergency, we encourage parents to come directly to the ED.
Here, staff is ready and available to care for your child. Whatever you might be calling or visiting us for, we can assure you we are taking steps to keep you and your children safe.
We understand things are a little different now and you might be worried about your child’s health. But, it’s important that you access care as soon as your child needs it. Waiting to come in will only prolong illness or symptoms. When a child needs to come in to the ED, the stay will likely be shorter the sooner you come.
We’re here to help you. We remain safe, ready and open to care for your child.
Kristen Breslin, MD, MPH, is the medical director of Children’s National Emergency Department at Doctors Community Medical Center.
Lauren Fitzpatrick, MD, is the medical director of Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Department.
Melanie Lee, MSN, RN, CPN, is the nursing manager of Pediatric Emergency and Inpatient Unit at Anne Arundel Medical Center.
This content was provided by Doctors Community Medical Center, which is now part of Luminis Health.