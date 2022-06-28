Morningside’s annual Independence Day Parade lines up at 10:30, steps off from the Fire Department at 11:30, and heads up Suitland Road to the VFW. When they march past Suitland Road Baptist Church, I’ll be waving my flag from under the big tree as I have done for years. Hope to see you there.
Just in case you have a Scout troop, a band, vintage truck, five people with lawnmowers, four teens with guitars, whatever, there’s still room in the parade lineup. Call the Town Hall at 301-736-2300 and reserve your place in the Parade.
After the Parade, at 2 p.m., Family Fun will begin near the Town Hall. With music by DJ Mickey D, there’ll be field games, , hotdogs, snow cones and more.
Then at dusk: FIREWORKS!
Frank Mammano, had a passion for sports
Frank J. Mammano, FHA retiree, died at his home in Forestville on June 4. He was born in Washington, son of Rose and Joseph Mammano, attended Holy Name Elementary, and graduated from Gonzaga HS in 1956. He served eight years with the Army Reserves and completed a bachelor’s in electrical engineering at Catholic University.
In 1960 he married Judy Rohan. They made their home in Forestville where they raised their eight children. Even with this big family, he found time to earn a Master’s in Civil Engineering at Catholic in 1969.
He retired from the Federal Highway Administration in 1996. During his career in FHA Research and Development, he was part of a team of engineers that received a patent for the subcarrier communication system.
Frank was a Parish Council member at Mount Calvary in Forestville, where he served as Athletic Director, ran spaghetti dinners, was a lector and Eucharist minister. He had a passion for sports and believed kids should have access to a well-run athletic program. You could find him coaching his sons and grandchildren in baseball, officiating at WCAC football games or golfing with his friends.
He coached Bishop McNamara’s Girls Softball Team with his daughter, Angelina, for ten years. If his clothing did not have the BMHS logo on it, he didn’t wear it. He was the #1 fan for the basketball program and had his own parking space (provided by the booster club) and his own chair (with the tennis balls on the bottom) in the gym. The chair was strategically placed for Frank to high-five each player as they exited for the locker room.
He was predeceased by Judy, his wife of 52 years, and sons Michael and Anthony. Survivors include six children, Rose, Angelina, Joseph, Vincent, Frank and Nicholas, and many grand- and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was at Mount Calvary with burial at Cedar Hill.
Judy Mammano, who died in 2012, was one of our regulars at bridge. Also, I remember fondly that. at her funeral. her sons did the eulogy, each one announcing, “She always told me I was her favorite.”
Neighbors & other good people
Last weekend I went camping. I was in a very comfortable cabin (good for napping and reading) at Martinak State Park, on the Eastern Shore, good parking, plenty of space for our campfire, good trails, and my own pier. Some of the others had more humble digs. We had a fox hanging around, though everyone but me saw him. The park name honors George Martinak, a passionate camper, who donated his land for this beautiful State Park. My son-in-law Luke Seidman plans these family outings at various parks, two or three times a year; this was my first time attending.
I mentioned my favorite department stores in last week’s column. My editor at Prince George’s Post, Lisa Duan, emailed, “I loved Hecht's and Woodies. My maiden name is Woodward; a coworker long ago teased me saying I needed to find a man named Lothrop to marry.”
Donna Young remembers when she was in a spelling bee at Middleton Valley Elementary. She lost on the word "separate". She spelled it "seperate". She says, “I never forgot the correct spelling afterwards!”
Donna Gentile emailed, “I was in the 7th grade at Mt. Calvary and Fr. Pete came into our classroom and had an impromptu Spelling Bee. The boys vs. the girls. I won 25 cents! The word was impregnate.”
How about your Bee experience? Email muddmm@gmail.com.
Changing landscape
Iverson Mall may soon hit the auction block after the debt on the property was sold to a Virginia-based investment group. There are plans to schedule a foreclosure auction soon. The roughly 625,000-square-foot retail center is leased to a mix of tenants including Bank of America, Forman Mills and Shoppers World. Willard Retail is overseeing the mall in the meantime.
Cajun Seafood & Bar is due to open in Marlow Heights. “Not just crabs.”
The Spot, 4531 Telfair Blvd., Suite 101, Camp Springs (near the Branch Ave. Metro): “Sushi | Bubble Tea | Teppen | Wings & Sub | Chinese | Korean Taco | Asian Desserts | Poki. Everything you crave in one location!” Open 11a.m. to 9 p.m. Info: 410-928-8377.
Brazilian Steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão and specialty candy shop It’Sugar are coming to National Harbor.
Tiger Supermarket, District Heights, in Penn Station Shopping Center, has re-opened. But the reviews have not been kind.
A home at 6512 Clayton Lane Drive, in Skyline, has sold for $$350,000.
Ed will give you $5 for that old hose
Ed’s Plant World, 11811 Branch Avenue, 301-382-6690, needs hoses. “Recycle old hoses here!
“Have some old hoses that you’ve been meaning to throw away? Throw them our way! Broken, cracked, worn out…. We’ll take them! For every hose brought in, receive a $5-off coupon to use on your next purchase.”
Milestones
