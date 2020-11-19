Jerry Glaubitz, Morningside’s beloved Mayor for Life, would have turned 100 on Nov. 23. But he died 15 years ago.
Gerald August Glaubitz was born in Murdock, Neb., in 1920. At 17 he joined the Navy and at 21, home on leave, he dropped by a five-and-dime in Lincoln and met a clerk named Jean. He asked for a date. But she was 17 and had to get permission from her folks to date a sailor.
Four months later, on Dec. 7, his ship, the USS San Francisco, was anchored in balmy Pearl Harbor. Jerry was ashore when the frenzied announcement came, “All sailors report to their ships.” As Jerry and other sailors piled into his 1932 Graham-Paige roadster, they saw billowing black smoke and heard bombs exploding. At the base they dashed from the car and boarded. Jerry never saw that car again. Six ships were sunk and 2,403 American servicemen died.
But Jerry survived. And over the next year, loving letters traveled back and forth between Nebraska and the Pacific. So, on December 23, 1942, Jerry and Jean Loree Quapp were wed at the American Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
After discharge from the navy, Jerry worked for Naval Research Lab where he was radar and missile guidance engineer, involved with the development of the radar used in the first lunar landing. He retired from Naval Research in 1974.
Jerry and Jean moved to 507 Maple Road in Morningside in August 1947. (Jerry once told me he paid $6,930 for the house and got a $100 rebate.) In 1949 he became Morningside’s first chief of police and in 1961 he ran for the Morningside Town Council and ended up mayor, a position he held for 43 years.
As mayor he played a key role in getting storm drains, sidewalks, curbs, streetlights and the new town hall. He joined the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department as a volunteer, eventually serving 11 terms as chief, 22 as president, and many as chaplain. In 1998 a plaque was installed in the entryway, dedicating the firehouse to him and naming him Chief for Life.
Jerry was a member and an officer in several fire organizations and an instructor of fire training classes at the University of Maryland. He was special assistant to several Maryland governors, past president of the Maryland Municipal League, and named to the Maryland Municipal Hall of Fame.
He was a life member and judge advocate of VFW Post 9619, as well as officer in a dozen other organizations. His awards are too many to list.
On the 50h anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1991, he was National President of the Pearl Harbor Survivors. He and Jean accompanied President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush to services aboard the Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor.
Jean, his wife of 62 years, was every bit as involved as Jerry. Jerry died April 26, 2005; his service was at Bethany Lutheran Church of which he and Jean were charter members. Jean died March 19, 2014 and was buried with Jerry at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Survivors included daughter Carol Lee, son Larry Glaubitz, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grands.
The year before he died, 2004, the Maple Road circle was dedicated to Jerry, as Glaubitz Circle, in ceremonies attended by his friend Maryland Comptroller William Donald Schaefer, former Governor of Maryland.
Happy 100th Birthday, Jerry!
Another 100th
On September 23, 1920, Cardinal James Gibbons, archbishop of Baltimore, blessed the foundation stone of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The Shrine, near the campus of Catholic University of America, is the largest Christian church in the United States and in North America.
The Shrine is a beautiful, most unusual church. I think it would be appreciated by anyone, Catholic or not. Parking is free and there is no admission charge. Hours are currently 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is at the front lower level, the Gift Shop side, 400 Michigan Avenue NE. Masks are required. For information: call 202-526-8300 or go to info@nationalshrine.org.
Neighbors & other good people
Skip Smith, graduate of Suitland HS and St. Mary’s College in Southern Maryland, went on to become a CNN makeup artist. He says he started out by making people ugly (i.e. Blood Manor), and went on to do Anthony Hopkins’s makeup (Hannibal Lecter), and for other films. He now does freelance makeup and lives in Calvert County. He loves Halloween; his house was themed around the “Hocus Pocus” witches this year.
Tom Toles, after a half-century of brilliant cartooning including 18 years at
The Washington Post, has retired. His parting words, “Old cartoonists never die. They merely disappear into the eraser crumbs.”
Changing landscape
On Memorial Day the Office of Veterans Affairs held a ceremony officially dedicating District Heights Veterans Park, at 7109 Gateway Drive. It includes brick pavers with the names of District Heights’ veterans, and five monuments representing the military branches. There are three flags—American Flag, District Heights flag and Maryland flag.
McDonald’s has decided to debut its own plant-based meat-alternative, McPlant.
Virus update
COVID-19 continues to set daily records here. Maryland now has had 158,423 cases, with 1,714 just the last day, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. And sad to say, 16 more deaths, now totaling 4,249.
Governor Hogan (R) has re-imposed restrictions, including: masks are positively required and restaurants must reduce indoor dining capacity from 75% to 50%. My neighbor reported that Aldi has cut back hours and – maybe more serious – limited toilet paper to four packs.
Milestones
A very safe and happy Thanksgiving to all my readers!