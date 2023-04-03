Mrs. Patrice Snowden said "so grateful for the time shared with family." Mrs. Snowden was born and raised in Washington, D.C., where she attended schools and graduated from Coolidge High School. While attending Coolidge High School she met John "Rick" Snowden. They married and have been happily married for 41 years. They have three adult children and seven beautiful grandchildren.

Pat and Rick planned a Snowden Family Reunion to be in the DMV in February 2023. There were over 20 families at this reunion where there was lots of fun, plenty of delicious foods, several games to enjoy and plenty of people sharing stories with one another.