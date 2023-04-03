Mrs. Patrice Snowden said "so grateful for the time shared with family." Mrs. Snowden was born and raised in Washington, D.C., where she attended schools and graduated from Coolidge High School. While attending Coolidge High School she met John "Rick" Snowden. They married and have been happily married for 41 years. They have three adult children and seven beautiful grandchildren.
Pat and Rick planned a Snowden Family Reunion to be in the DMV in February 2023. There were over 20 families at this reunion where there was lots of fun, plenty of delicious foods, several games to enjoy and plenty of people sharing stories with one another.
Patrice also said "I had the pleasure to enjoy a fabulous lunch with two my mother's siblings, Priscilla Jones and Evelyn Perry. We ate at a favorite local restaurant in Upper Marlboro. She also said that they "laughed, share past memories and had lots of love and hugs."
She was indeed grateful for the time she shared with the family because she said, "Family means everything to me." She has a huge desire to stay connected with her family.
Celebration of life
Celebration of the life of Norman Evans Sr. was at Woodstream Church, in Bowie on Friday. Feb. 24, 2023. Mr. Evans was born June 1, 1931, in Franklin County, North Carolina. He married Celister Garner on Nov. 15, 1952. They moved to Washington, D.C., where they joined The First Baptist Church of Deanwood under the late Reverend Andrew J. Allen.
Mr. Evans was ordained as a Deacon Jan. 28, 1973. He founded his own masonry business, Norman Evans Masonry, Inc. He received numerous awards for the quality of his workmanship. He built churches and schools. Mrs. Celister Evans preceded him in death.
He joined Woodstream Church in July 2021 where Reverend Wingfield, senior pastor, gave the Eulogy. The Interment was at National Memorial Park in Hyattsville.