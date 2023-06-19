The Trinity Episcopal Mission, located at 14515 Church Street in Upper Marlboro will continue the free program, Summer Parents' Night Out, on the 2nd and 4th Fridays from 6-9 p.m. until September.

This free program is for elementary students, will have dinner, fun time with games, arts and crafts, outdoor play, character development and ideas for future family activities. These activities are also included: music appreciation, bank making, personal care and safety, career/vocational awareness, physical fitness, dance & movement, Positive Actions, Friendship and Cooking. You can register at https//forms.gle/9hEVkYvRVEQQW3Q8. The church phone number is 301.627.2636.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters