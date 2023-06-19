The Trinity Episcopal Mission, located at 14515 Church Street in Upper Marlboro will continue the free program, Summer Parents' Night Out, on the 2nd and 4th Fridays from 6-9 p.m. until September.
This free program is for elementary students, will have dinner, fun time with games, arts and crafts, outdoor play, character development and ideas for future family activities. These activities are also included: music appreciation, bank making, personal care and safety, career/vocational awareness, physical fitness, dance & movement, Positive Actions, Friendship and Cooking. You can register at https//forms.gle/9hEVkYvRVEQQW3Q8. The church phone number is 301.627.2636.
The Trinity Episcopal Mission Vacation Bible School, Jungle Safari, will be July 25-28. For information call 301.627.2636.
Congratulation, Zachary Cross
There were a lot of people at his home in Bowie on June 3 at his graduation party. He graduated with honors from Chesapeake Math and Institute of Technology South receiving a certificate for his good grades. The graduation party was where the grill was cooking chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob with other foods, such as baked beans, fruit salad, cup cakes, water and tea was there for everyone. Of course, his parents, Mr. Kevin and Mrs. Rosalyn Ham Cross were indeed very busy.
Zachary said: "I am happy to graduate and happy for my family's support. I am glad to see my aunts and uncles who I have not seen in a while. I am thankful for my friends who came to my party."
There people playing badminton, throwing and catching a football as well as some playing chess. He said he will attend the University of Maryland Eastern School where he will major in financing.
Celebration of life
The Celebration of Life of Tamara M. Blanc was held at Woodstream Church at 9800 Lottsford Road in Mitchellville on Thursday, May 25, with the Senior Pastor Reverend Robert A. Wingfield officiating.
Mrs. Blanc was born in Washington, D.C., in 1943. She graduated from McKinley Tech in 1961. She attended Howard University and graduated in 1965 with her BS in Microbiology and her minor in Botany.
At Woodstream Church she was a member of the Titus II Ministry and an usher. She has two sons, Andre and Allen, three siblings, Calvin, Michael and Patricia Snowden and several grandchildren.
The services included Taylor singing two songs, Michael Murphy with the obituary and acknowledgement and the eulogy by Reverend Robert A. Wingfield. The Interment was at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood.