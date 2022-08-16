The National Air and Space Museum will reopen Oct. 14 with an X-wing starfighter from the movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Eight of the museum’s 23 galleries will reopen. Free, timed passes will be available on the museum’s website starting Sept. 14, and same-day passes will be distributed daily. Timed passes are expected to be used for several months.

The Surratts-Clinton Library is due to open later this year. You can go online for a virtual tour--it is beautiful! The library has a temporary location at Davies Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 7400 Temple Hill Rd, Temple Hills, MD 20748. For information, call 301-868-9200.

 