The National Air and Space Museum will reopen Oct. 14 with an X-wing starfighter from the movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Eight of the museum’s 23 galleries will reopen. Free, timed passes will be available on the museum’s website starting Sept. 14, and same-day passes will be distributed daily. Timed passes are expected to be used for several months.
The Surratts-Clinton Library is due to open later this year. You can go online for a virtual tour--it is beautiful! The library has a temporary location at Davies Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 7400 Temple Hill Rd, Temple Hills, MD 20748. For information, call 301-868-9200.
Maryland casinos recorded a record-setting July, pulling in $181.5 million in total revenue, a 0.8% increase compared to a year ago. The total revenue from slots and table games at Maryland’s six casinos was $1.4 million higher than July 2021’s total, according to the latest numbers released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
When the 11th Street bridges were being reconstructed, Harriet Tregoning, the District’s then-director of planning, sought to save the piers and pilings of one of the old bridges. It reduced demolition costs and left open the possibility of one day repurposing the infrastructure. Now, her vision is coming to be as D.C. wraps up a $90 million plan to mount a new deck over those pilings and piers, where the city plans to build gardens, public art space and a platform for community events with views of the Anacostia River. It would be the first elevated park in the nation’s capital, owned by the District and managed by Ward 8-based nonprofit Building Bridges Across the River.
An endangered crane hatched at the National Zoo’s research facility in Virginia on May 26. Without biological parents to care for the egg, surrogates--Tahya, a 16-year-old female whooping crane and Goliath, a 25-year-old male--were chosen. Whooping crane babies are called colts because they have long legs. They fledge when they’re between 80 and 100 days, but typically stick close to their parents’ territory for up to nine months.
Two crab feasts
Loyola on the Potomac in Faulkner is hosting Loyola’s Annual Crab Feast on Sunday, Sept. 11. For more information, call 301-392-0800.
St. Philip’s invites you to their All-you-can-eat Crab Feast fundraiser at Sarto Hall (K of C) on August 21. Feast on crabs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, hotdogs, beef/turkey burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, soda, beer, music & more. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Cost: $70 per person. For information and tickets: Andre Jordan, 841-0141; Renee @ church office, 301-423-4244; or Stephanie @ school, 301-423-4740.
Town of Morningside
Morningside’s Yard Sale is coming up Sept. 10 at the Fire Department. Table rental is $15, or 2 tables for $25. For information, email Morningsiderec@morningsidemd.gov or call 301-736-2300.
Halloween will be celebrated Saturday, October 10 with Trunk-or-Treating, Costume Contest and more, starting at 6 p.m. Concessions will be sold.
The Town rents out its meeting space for special occasions. They have had baby showers, weddings, birthday parties and receptions of all kinds. Call 301-736-2300 or go to www.morningsidemd.gov.
Aimee & Troy marry in the Barn
Aimee Crawford, daughter of Morningside’s Clerk/Treasurer Karen Rooker, and Troy Taylor were married July 30 at the Barn at Pleasant Acres, in Leonardtown. They are making their home in Cheltenham.
Neighbors & other good people
Edward Earl “Chap” Ivey Jr., Chief of the Fairmont Heights Police Department, died June 14. Family and friends gathered July 1 at First Baptist Church of Highland Park for a Celebration of his life. Burial was at National Harmony Memorial Park.
Peter Tureik took a photo back in 2016 of a ship in the “ghost fleet” of Mallows Bay in Charles County. Now that photo has been chosen as one of 16 new U.S. postage stamps honoring the National Marine Sanctuary System.
Fr. James Morgan, newly ordained, celebrated his first Mass on June 19 at St. Joseph’s Church in Upper Marlboro. He has been assigned, as of July 6, as parochial vicar pro tern at Saint Peter Parish in Washington.
Greta Davis called to let me know that Bell’s Thrift Shop, 6016 Allentown Road, is open Thursday and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. For information, call her at 301-899-7521.
New suicide prevention number
As of July 16, there is a new number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988. This is in response to a serious problem--suicide is the third-leading cause of death in the United States. Remember the number and pass the word: 988.
For single adult Catholics
The 23rd Annual Bethany Beach Retreat/Vacation will be in Delaware, Labor Day weekend/week, Sept. 3-10. Very low prices (weekend or whole week): All meals, beach chairs, tennis included. Mass daily with Fr. T. Morrow; Holy Hour avail daily. $340 men; $320 women. For information: morrowt@adm.org.
Helen Cordori, Oxon Hill Class of ‘52
Helen Marie Cordori, of Clinton, 88, died June 13. She was born at the Old Providence Hospital in Washington to Edward Joseph Bucci, Sr., and his wife Cecilia Nancy Presutti.
Helen’s father Edward was a tile setter and one of the craftsmen who built La Reine High School in Suitland. All five of Helen’s daughters graduated there. Her father was also manager of the Silver Hill Sand & Gravel Baseball Team.
Helen graduated in 1952 from Oxon Hill H.S. where she was in the school’s choral group, theater troupe, basketball team, cheerleading squad and Girl Scouts. After graduation she worked at Census and later as a secretary at Andrews AFB. She met Laurence Cordori at an Airmen’s Club Dance: they were married at old St. Ignatius Church in Oxon Hill.
In the ‘60s she began to sell Avon. She went on to become a district sales manager, earning trips all over the world. She enjoyed baking, sewing, birthdays, family vacations, Irish dancing, holiday decorating and more.
Helen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Laurence; daughters Ann Marie, Nancy, Margaret, Michele and Jeanne; two grandsons, and two brothers. Mass of Christian Burial was at Most Holy Rosary Church with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Melody Barnes, Aug. 20; Austin Michael Fowler and my daughter-in-law Denise McHale, Aug. 21: Wayne Anderson, Barbara Phipps and Gavin Michael Glaubitz, Aug. 22; Shelly Sansbury, Edith Hull and Joseph R. Maiden, Jr., Aug. 23; Chris Busky, William Fowler, and twins Anthony and Avery Simmons, Aug. 27.
Happy 19th anniversary to my next-door neighbors John and Stacie Smith on Aug. 23.