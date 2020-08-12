Years ago, Emanuel, who lived at 6004, and Carmelita, at 6006, were next-door neighbors on Lucente Avenue in Skyline. They grew up there, left home, married other people, had children and grandchildren. Then they rediscovered each other at the funeral of Emanuel's father back in 2017.
They fell in love. And they were married on July 11, at 2 p.m. But it was no ordinary wedding.
The service, conducted by the Revs. Armon and LaTaska Nelson of Community United Methodist Church in Washington, was held under a beautiful white tent in the front yard of 6006 Lucente.
Emanuel "Chip" Chaplin III, son of Juanita and the late Emanuel Chaplin, had his brother John as best man. Carmelita Hawkins, daughter of Ann Glass and stepdaughter of Stanley Jordan, had daughter Melannie Belton as her matron of honor. Carmelita's son, Andre Hawkins, gave the bride away.
Among the witnesses were the couples' children, grandchildren, other kin and friends and delighted neighbors up and down Lucente who came out of their houses to watch and wave.
A reception was held outdoors in an even larger tent, at the home of the groom in Springdale, near FedExField.
Tropical Storm Isaias
Tiaesa Sade Lake, 31, of Suitland, was killed August 4 when a large tree fell on her car as she was driving southbound on Three Notch Road near Charlotte Hall School Road in Mechanicsville. When officers arrived the scene, she was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant.
Tiaesa was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. The time was about 9:33 a.m.; perhaps she was on her way to work.
As far as I know, she was the only Maryland fatality in the storm, but it was wicked and did extensive damage in St. Mary's Country, spawned at least three tornadoes and left many without power.
Here in our little corner of the world, we mostly had heavy rain. We were lucky.
Neighbors & other good people
A long line of decorated cars passed by my house a couple of weeks ago. They moved slowly heading down Skyline Drive and, of course, I stopped one long enough to ask the occasion. The car parade was headed for the home of Maria Pugh in celebration of her 70th birthday.
Mark C. Misiorek, 46, a graduate of Gwynn Park HS, died in Woodinville, Wash. on July 27. He had served as a U.S. Marine and with the Seattle Police. His wife Susan and son Wil survive him.
Academia
Claire Mudd, who graduated magna cum laude from the University of Maryland's School of Business this spring, has been presented the Goddard Award. It's given annually to a graduating female and a graduating male, from Prince George's County, who have "demonstrated superior scholarship, leadership and community service." (I'm sorry I don't know the graduating male from Prince George's who also received the award.)
Claire is my granddaughter, the daughter of Sheila and John Mudd of Laurel, and a graduate of Eleanor Roosevelt High School.
Changing landscape
When we moved here in the 1950s, I remember seeing canal boats on the C&O Canal in Georgetown, but not in a long time. Now, craftsmen are building a new boat, which will be 80 feet long and pulled by mules, as were the boats of old. It is scheduled to make its debut early next year.
JCPenney is selling its business and 154 stores will face closure. Does anyone know if this might be the plight of Penney's in Forestville? Penney's, by the way, was founded 118 years ago.
Pat Grogan, Irish-American, police officer and bagpiper
Oliver Patrick "Pat" Grogan, 81, former Prince George's police officer, died July 22 at the U. of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Pat was born in Ireland. On Feb. 25, 1957 he came to the U.S. and one week later he joined the Air Force at Lackland AFB, Texas, serving until 1961. On March 8, 1962, in Baltimore, he proudly became a U.S. citizen.
Following military service, Pat was a Prince George's County police officer. He was especially proud of work he did with the Community Relations Division, teaching drug awareness at the local schools, assembling and distributing food baskets for the hungry, collecting Christmas toys for children, and running an annual summer camp for school safety patrols.
Pat married his first wife, Grace Marie (DiGennaro) Grogan, on October 17, 1964. They had four children and were married for 27 years before she died in 1991. He was blessed to find love again and married Regina T. (Arneson) Stitcher on June 28, 2002. They made their home in Easton.
He earned an A.A. degree in 1977, from the University of Maryland. He was a member if the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 89, where he served as Chaplain for 40 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Irish American Club and the Police Emerald Society.
His wife Regina, four children, four stepchildren, 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and siblings in Ireland survive him. Services were at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, in Easton.
By the way, Pat was the founder of the Prince George's County Police Drum & Bagpipe Band. He was a terrific piper.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Margaret Hunt, Nancy Stacey and Gracie Mothershead, Aug. 16; Hildagard Koenig, Aug. 17; my granddaughter-in-law Heather McHale, Le August Brent and Mark Cummings, Jr., Aug. 19; Melody Barnes, Aug. 20; Austin Michael Fowler and my daughter-in-law Denise McHale, Aug. 21.