Selecting a school for a child with special needs can be daunting; however, the challenge is unique for active duty parents of children with social and communication challenges.
As military families transition from one duty station to another, children often find themselves moving to a new school as well. In fact, according to the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), the average military family will move six to nine times during a school career. That’s an average of three times more frequently than non-military families.
What follows are tips for families faced with a school transition, to help make the selection process as seamless as possible.
Look for administrators who are flexible
Seek out schools where the administration understands the unique needs of your family and can quickly rally around you during enrollment or if you unexpectedly need to disenroll your child. Frequent relocation can make it difficult to obtain school records that get lost in the shuffle. Look for administrators who will work hand-in-hand with you to locate test scores, medical files or other records related to your child’s educational history. Additionally, ask if the school staff is flexible with parent-teacher meetings; for example, can they be conducted virtually or through email instead of in-person?
Take advantage of all interviews
During a pandemic, in-person open houses and onsite school tours can be a challenge. As educators, direct engagement — where we dig deep and have important, intimate conversations, and where you as a parent can explain your child’s backstory — is invaluable. Take advantage of virtual interviews for both parent and student. Face-to-face meetings, even when done virtually, can help the educator learn a great deal about your child, instead of relying on written records. Upon observation and engagement, teachers might have a very different understanding of your child’s needs. During the interview, ask: “What does my child need to be successful and what can this school give them to be successful?”
Prepare to discuss financial obligations
Finding the right care for your child starts with understanding your financial needs. Know what type of financial assistance is available and ask if the school has a military rate. Be direct and transparent about your situation when speaking with school administrators. Look for a school that will work with you on a flexible contract so that during a change of station you can exit the contract without difficulty and with timely reimbursement.
Communicate your child’s unique situation
If your child struggles while adjusting to frequent moves, it’s important school staff understand this issue. Look for one that accommodates attendance changes during various stages of the transition. Missing classes can add additional stress and anxiety. Explain your specific situation to prospective schools – and choose one that offers a safe, nurturing environment and social-emotional resources beyond academics.
Connect with the school community
When you’re adjusting to a new base, feeling part of a larger community and having a network of supportive people with shared experiences can be invaluable. Does the school have a parent association, or afterschool groups, or a summer program for you and your child to join? If so, get involved as early as possible, which will help both you and your child to meet classmates and their parents – and quickly feel a part of the school.
It can be challenging for any parent to make a school placement decision, and particularly for military families, who often require relocation. Choosing a school that understands and is able meet the unique needs of your child can help bring comfort and ease during this transition.