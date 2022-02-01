Christine Kay Hoehl, 47, of Upper Marlboro, who traveled the world with the Special Olympics sports organization, died January 13. She was born in Silver Spring, daughter of George and Ruth Hoehl, and grew up in Clinton. With Down Syndrome, she attended public schools, and received a certificate from Friendly High School.
But that was just the beginning of her success story. Over the next 45 years, she traveled in Special Olympics competition, flying to Shanghai and to China, participating in bocce, golf and bowling. She won a Silver Metal in 2006 and a Bronze in 2007. In 2005 she traveled to Canada for the Pope’s World Youth Event.
During her early years she represented the Girl Scouts’ United Way Campaign and, through that Campaign, assisted Senator Robert Dole at his Congressional office. Both of her employers—Marshalls and Giant—presented her with dedicated appreciation awards.
Christine had a firm love of God and was active with SPRED (Special Religious Education) at St. Philip the Apostle Church. She was a member of the Queens of Knights with the Knights of Columbus where she helped set up the hall for social events. She enjoyed hand dancing with the Star Lighters and loved to color intricate geometric patterns.
She was predeceased by her mother, Ruth Lohr Hoehl, sister Joanne Cart and brother Robert Hawes. Survivors include her father George Hoehl, siblings Nancy Palmedo, Patricia Hawes and John Hawes, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was concelebrated by Fathers Patrick Lewis and Jeffery Samaha at St. Philip’s with burial at Cheltenham.
Christine was the first with Down Syndrome to earn the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award.
Mayor Hank Arrington dies
Henry T. “Hank” Arrington, Sr., former Mayor of Seat Pleasant, died Jan. 8 at his home. He was the husband of the late June Arrington, father of Henry T. Jr., Michael, Alan and Karen Arrington and Lois Gray Burnett, and grandfather of several. Services were at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden.
Morningside Recreation Committee is back
The Mayor and Council have voted to reactivate the Morningside Recreation Committee which was discontinued a few years ago. Some of the past members are eager to return, including Sharon Fowler, Susan Mullins, Regina Foster. Two student members, Savannah Foster and Kaleena Parks, also look forward to participating. Council Member David Williams will be Town liaison for the Committee.
Gina looks forward to more joining the Recreation Committee. You do not have to be a Morningsider. Interested? Call 301-736-2300.
Morningside Recreation, 50 years ago
On February 14, 1972, the Skyline Citizen Youth & Recreation Committee and the Morningside Youth Council merged to form the Mayhew Recreation Council. The officers were: Marshall Carson, chairman; Joe Fortuna, 1st vice-chairman; Jerry Imm, 2nd vice-chairman; Chuck Stevens, treasurer; Dolores Steinhilber, recording secretary; and Carolyn Williams, corresponding secretary. Meetings were held in the Foulois Jr. High Faculty Room.
The name “Mayhew” apparently referred to what this area was called many years ago. The later name was the Morningside-Skyline Recreation Council.
I was an enthusiastic, and a very active, member of the Rec Council for years.
Town of Morningside
The large meeting room in the town hall can be rented for special occasions. For information, call 301-736-2300 to check availability and pricing.
Morningside’s monthly Work Session will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.; the Town Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m., both at the Municipal Center. Though, due to the surge of positive Covid cases, the meetings may be held virtually.
The Town is seeking volunteers to serve as Election Judges for the upcoming May 2 elections. Call 301-736-2300 for information.
Ice skate 24 hours a day!
That’s right! The new Tucker Road Ice Rink is open the year around, 24 hours a day.
It offers an NHL-size rink, a dance room for stretching, a heated seating area, a café and a lounge featuring a fireplace.
Admission & fees for resident and non-resident: Adult (18 & over), $6, $8; Child (17 & under), $5, $7; Senior $5, $7; Super Saver (includes skate rental) $5, $7. Group Rate (15 or more) $7, $9; Stick and Puck $10, $13; Adult Pick-up Hockey $11, $14.
Tucker Road Ice Rink, 1770 Tucker Road in Fort Washington. Phone: 301-265-1525.
Changing landscape
The County’s bulky trash service has a new, faster, and more efficient system to serve residents. Starting February 14, residents with County-provided services can place up to two standard bulky items at the curb for collection on their regularly scheduled trash day. As for appliances, residents will still need to schedule pickup via PGC311.
I drove past what was once La Reine High School in Suitland. It is gone, gone, gone — except for the memories of a beautiful school in a different time. The whole campus grounds are now fenced, and construction seems underway.
A home at 6710 Marianne Drive in Morningside just sold for $350,000.
Knickerbocker Theatre collapse — 100 years ago
My father, Richard Dyer “Dick” Mudd, was born and grew up in Washington. He once told me that he was riding a bus through the city the time the roof of the Knickerbocker Theatre, corner of 18th Street and Columbia Road NW, buckled under the weight of snow—98 died. The movie was the silent comedy, “Get-Rich-Quick Wallingford.”
It happened 100 years ago this week, on January 28, 1922. Dad would have been 21. He was probably on his way to or from classes at Georgetown. But he never forgot the tragedy.
The Knickerbocker Theatre collapse remains the deadliest disaster in Washington history.
Mary’s COVID report
COVID-19 deaths are mounting in Maryland, even as new infections decline.
Eric Toner, a senior scientist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said Maryland’s peak in deaths could “come and go” as quickly as the omicron surge in cases has, but he urged residents and elected officials to exercise caution. “My advice is not to assume that everything is over just because things are looking better. We’ve claimed victory too many times against this virus.”
Through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, Maryland had 2,900 new cases in one day for a total of 943,613 cases. There were 47 more deaths for a Maryland total of 13,280 who have died of the virus.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Adam Cook, Feb. 5; Diane McCrone, Feb. 6; Theo Carter, Rita Beall and J.B. Thomas, Feb. 7; Jesse Ritter and my granddaughter Molly McHale, Feb. 8; Connie Waby and Mary (Stakem) Crane, Feb. 9; Alma Richardson, Feb. 10; Ginny Call, Dawn Witherow and David Chambers, Feb. 11.
On Feb. 2, will the groundhog see his shadow?