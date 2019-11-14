The Surratt House Museum invites you to History’s Home for the Holidays beginning Nov. 27, and continuing through Dec. 15. The historic house will be decorated in the style of the mid-1800s with exhibits of antique toys, cards and more.
Civil War Santa will visit on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Then, on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. there’ll be a free Merry Christmas Magic Show starring Michael Cantori who drew a full house when he performed his magic there in 2018.
The Surratt House is at 9118 Brandywine Road in Clinton. Info: 301-868-1121.
By the way, the house will be closed Dec. 16 until Jan. 14. The office, however, will be open.
Neighbors and other good people
• Remembering Morningside’s longtime Mayor Gerald “Jerry” Glaubitz and his wife Jean on Jerry’s birthday, Nov. 23. Jerry died in 2005 and Jean in 2014. We miss them!
• The Morningside Sportsmen’s Club held its annual get-together at Burt’s 50s Diner in Mechanicsville on Oct. 30. The Sportsmen began April 8, 1971, when a group of friends from the Morningside area met at Skyline Restaurant to discuss organizing. A week later it was decided to give it a go. And they’re still going.
• Mary Ann Cook, 70, died at her home in Mechanicsville on Nov. 1. I believe she and her husband Tom were well known in this area. Call me with information.
• Roberta Virginia Morse Wise, 103, of Lanham died Sept. 23. She was the wife of Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. for whom the high school in Upper Marlboro is named. Services were held at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School on Oct.12.
Community meetings coming up
Morningside will hold its town meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
The Skyline Citizens Association meets Wednesday, Nov. 20, at either the firehouse or (if it can be arranged) at the former Skyline School, at 7 p.m. The big topic will be their 50th anniversary, coming up in May. Also, Prince George’s County Sheriff Melvin High is expected to attend.
Free workforce development program
St. Michael’s Truth/Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, along with the congregation of Bethel Outreach Worship Ministries, is hosting an open house on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., for potential participants in a free, 12-week workforce development program, Illumination Excel, operated by Progressive Life Center Inc.
The requirements are that participants be between the ages of 16 and 24 and not enrolled in school or employed.Committed participants will receive a $50 gift card for each month of attendance. An Amerigroup representative will be available that day.
The church address is 4915 St. Barnabas Road, Temple Hills. For more information, call Lisa Streeter at 301-909-6843.
Changing Landscape and other changes
• I follow house sales in the Skyline community and notice that most sell in the high $200,000s. But not 6510 Pine Lane Drive. It has been completely renovated and is listed at $450,000. For information, email damian.buckley@compass.com. If you visit, be sure to notice the wine cellar.
• Allentown Andrews is back in business after sitting dormant for a year or so. It’s a huge construction project at the corner of Allentown Road and Branch Avenue. Among the amenities listed on the website: Lidl grocery, Wawa service station, 60 townhouses, landscaping with “courtyards, plazas and parks.”
• Proposed sixth-grade changes for fall 2020 involve several schools, including Princeton Elementary in Camp Springs, where sixth-graders will move to Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Temple Hills. And North Forestville Elementary, where sixth-graders will move to Walker Mill in Capitol Heights. There will also be school boundary changes.
• In honor of America Recycles Day, Keep Prince George’s County Beautiful and the Prince George’s County Department of the Environment will present the first 2019 Waste Diversion and Recycling Awards Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 18. The ceremony recognizes county individuals, commercial businesses, schools and other entities that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in recycling and waste diversion to advance the mission of KPGCB and DoE. You could even nominate yourself (if you’re a great recycler), but that deadline has passed. Try next year.
Morningside Memories: 40 years ago
The Morningside Senior Citizens joined with the Ritchie Leisure Club for a trip to Ellicott City on Oct. 30, 1979. They had an interesting guide who led them on a tour of this old city, home of the B&O Railroad.
Making the trip were: Louise Rousseaux, Harold and Ethel Benden, George Gould, Bernice Burdette, Eunice Walker, Edna Lucas, Henrietta Zdobysz and Alma Broderick.
Bill Stephens, advocate for the handicapped
William Henry “Bill” Stephens, 74, of Benedict, who was actively involved in disability advocacy, died Oct. 25. He was a Washington native, DeMatha graduate, and, in the 1960s, a Navy yeoman.
He was a chief information officer with the Department of Defense at Bolling for 25 years. He was a member of the Prince George’s County Coalition for the Handicapped, Maryland Governor’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped and a number of other organizations that advocate for issues impacting people with disabilities.
He’s survived by his wife Ann; sister Louise Heiss; daughters Mary Ellen, Debbie, Theresa and Christina; sons, William, Andrew and Paul, grand- and great-grandchildren. His son Robert James preceded him in death. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s where he’d been a longtime parishioner.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kendra MacLean and Katie Frostbutter, Nov. 18; Herbert Hanson and Andrew Boone, Nov. 20; Linda Cullinan and Brea Sandy-Hanson, Nov. 21; Dolores Steinhilber, Stephanie White, Sharon McKlveen and Jill Flaherty Kimmel, Nov. 22; and Leslie Greene, Nov. 23.
Happy anniversary to Paul and Sharon Locke, Nov. 22.